Judge Blocks Texas Investigating Families of Trans Youth

For the time I've lived in Wyoming (I'm in my third year here), I've never been able to understand the Wyoming/Colorado riff. I've lived in a few other states in cities that rest on the border of other states, but I've never experienced that same border tension between two states. Maybe it's just the fact that there's the Wyoming vs. Colorado State Border War every year. Call me extremely naive, but I don't get it. But a big part of it definitely exists when I hear Wyoming drivers talk about Colorado drivers. This seems to strike a nerve with more than a few people I know.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO