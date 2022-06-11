Marines killed in Osprey crash identified

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (KLAS) – The Marine Corps has identified the five Marines killed in Wednesday’s crash of a MV-22B Osprey in the desert near Glamis Dunes in Imperial County.

All were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, CA.

The identities of the Marines are:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of New Durham, NH, an MV-22B Pilot

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

At the time of the crash, the MV-22B Osprey and crew were conducting routine flight training. The crash remains under investigation.

