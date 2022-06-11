ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

Multi-million dollar sports complex coming to Saraland

By Lacey Beasley
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland has a new addition coming their way with millions of dollars going into building a sports complex, and it will have all the shiny bells and whistles. Nestled right behind fire station three off Celeste Road is where the newest sports complex is coming,...

www.fox10tv.com

atmorenews.com

Former EA coach will take over W.S. Neal program

Former Escambia Academy head football coach and athletic director Hugh Fountain was named today as the new head football coach and athletic director at W.S. Neal High in Brewton. Fountain’s hiring was announced at a special meeting of the Escambia County Board of Education, held this morning (Monday, June 13)...
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

First heat advisory for Mobile, Baldwin with more to follow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile and Baldwin Counties had their first heat advisory day for 2022–with more expected to follow this week. Chad Petri has more on how people are getting ready for grinding days of hot weather Kelly Johnson, Mobile: “It’s hot, it’s hot like I don’t know like we’re living up in a […]
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

Roots fall to Pensacola in Sunday night match

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Roots played host to Pensacola at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Sunday night. The Roots were sitting at 3-3 headed into the match, hoping to tip the scales with a win. Roots went up first with a headed in the 16th minute, but Pensacola struck...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
DESTIN, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Milton quarterback remains focused despite attention on recruiting trail

Emory Williams is drawing attention from Division I football programs around the country, with schools such as Miami, Indiana and Pittsburgh extending offers to the rising senior quarterback at Milton. Playing in college has long been a dream for Williams, but he’s taking the attention in stride.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope animal shelter ranked no. 1 in Alabama: MuttNation

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope animal shelter has been selected as the top shelter in the state of Alabama by MuttNation. The Haven is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Baldwin County that focuses on preventing the killing of cats and dogs in area shelters. The shelter is also the recipient of a […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG

First Heat Advisory of the Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We have a warm set up for your Sunday. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Mobile, Baldwin and southern Mississippi from 11 AM to 7 PM Sunday. In these areas heat index values could reach 108, this is what it could feel like to the human body. The rest of our area index values will range from 100-105.
MOBILE, AL
prepsnet.com

Brandon Wilcox out after one season at W.S. Neal

East Brewton, AL – After one season at the helm of the W.S. Neal football program Brandon Wilcox is out. The seven year head coaching veteran posted on social media that Neal administration had informed him, prior to the team’s first summer practice, that the program would be going in a different direction.
EAST BREWTON, AL
WDAM-TV

‘Rolling Glory 3′ ride for fallen heroes leaves Laurel for Alabama

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorcycle riders are making their way across the country, to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan ten months ago. It’s part of a journey called, “Rolling Glory 3″ and its a ride carrying 13 American flags from California to...
LAUREL, MS
WKRG News 5

Man dies in Prichard after being shot in Saraland

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police investigate after Prichard Police officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant. It happened Saturday afternoon. A person was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon, outside McMillian’s Barbecue restaurant in downtown Prichard. Prichard Police officers say the victim was shot in Saraland and […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Manatee sightings on Dog River in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might have some company the next time you’re on the water on Dog River. Manatees have been spotted a couple of times in the last month. This latest video appears to be a small group of manatees at Navco Park Saturday. News 5 viewer Prattis Williams sent this to us. […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Investors keep on buying

An out-of-state Capital Group paid $4 million for the former Standard Furniture warehouse on more than 43 acres at 801 U.S. 31 in Bay Minette, according to Nathan Handmacher of Stirling Properties, who represented the sellers. Pete J.A. Riehm of CRE Mobile represented the buyers. The property features more than 750,000 square feet of warehouse space and the new owners have leased 100,000 square feet so far.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

TRUTH 50th Reunion

Welcome to the TRUTH 50th REUNION Eventbrite page! We are so thankful to finally be sharing this registration site with you. Due to COVID, we have had to cancel and reschedule the reunion multiple times. However, we are now determined to gather and celebrate! Roger, Linda and the entire Breland family are looking forward to seeing you in June. Below are the details for the TRUTH 50th Reunion in Mobile, AL, June 16-17, 2022.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Crabbing 101 - How to catch blue crabs on the gulf coast

Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - Gulf State Park Rangers are hosting their first Crabbing 101 class! You will learn how to catch saltwater blue crab and finish the day with a delicious dinner! They will teach you the fine art of catching, cleaning, and cooking all in one day.
GULF SHORES, AL
historic-structures.com

Crystal Ice Company Building, Pensacola Florida

Guy Spearman, a noted Pensacola brewer, established the Crystal Ice Company in about 1930. Ice manufacturing was scarcely a new industry to West Florida, having developed during the late 1860s in conjunction with Pensacola's snapper fishing industry. The household ice box also consumed large amounts of manufactured ice. By the 1920s, however, refrigerators began to appear in affluent households, reducing the need for manufactured ice. Refrigerators remained expensive, however, and in many middle and lower income areas the ice box was a common appliance through the 1930s and 1940s. Spearman oriented his marketing toward such lower income neighborhoods, and established three dealerships in African-American workers neighborhoods.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pet of the Week: Sweet Sadie

Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier named Sadie. Sadie's owner died, and she came in with three other dogs. Her blonde fur is just beautiful, and she is a sweet dog. She needs someone to spoil her!
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach council upholds decision on Phoenix Key project

Neighboring owners are worried about effects on nearby properties. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach’s decision to allow Phoenix Key condo towers east of Perdido Pass was the subject of the city’s first appeal from a planning commission on its decision on a new Phoenix project.
WALA-TV FOX10

Heat advisory in effect again today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be blazing hot again today. Highs for our Monday will approach the mid 90s and with the humidity, heat index values will top out 105°-110°. Due to the extreme heat, our whole area is under a heat advisory. A few...
MOBILE, AL

