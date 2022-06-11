ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Music Streaming Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers |Technavio

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Music Streaming Market research report by Technavio infers that the growth in mobile advertisement spending is driving this market's growth. The market is segmented by end-user (individual users and commercial users), type (free and paid) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA,...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Snow Sports Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 979.21 Million | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Snow Sports Apparel Market report provides complete insights on key vendors including adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Halti Oy, Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH, VF Corp., Bogner homeshopping GmbH and Co. KG, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Backcountry.com LLC, CALIDA HOLDING AG, China Dongxiang Co. Ltd., DESCENTE Ltd., Hot Chillys, K2 Sports Europe GmbH, Patagonia Inc., and Youngone Corp.
APPAREL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market: 1.93% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | FANUC Corp. and Haas Automation Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5-axis CNC Machining Centers Market is part of the Global Industrial Machinery Sector categorized by Technavio. Moreover, the value chain of the market includes- Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. In 2020, the market in focus experienced slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Countries such as India and China have been severely affected by the pandemic. Governments of most countries in APAC have introduced emergency legislation that imposes restrictions on industrial activities and business or personal travel and transportation, thereby disrupting the supply chain. However, once the situation is under control, the market in focus will grow. To overcome the losses incurred during the pandemic, many companies have cut down costs by lowering the number of employees. Furthermore, to sustain and compete in the market, vendors are entering into strategic partnerships.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

At 5.1% CAGR, End Cartoning Machine Market Size to Surpass USD 9.2 Million by 2028 Says Zion Market Research | Global End Cartoning Machine Industry Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report

NEW YORK, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Zion Market Research study, The global end cartoning machine market is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The global market is projected to surpass $9.2m by 2028. The report analyzes the end cartoning machine market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global end cartoning machine market.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Atos CEO to quit as he loses power struggle over strategy -Les Echos

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Atos (ATOS.PA) Chief Executive Rodolphe Belmer, who only joined in October, is set to leave the struggling French IT company amid deep divisions with the board about strategy, Les Echos newspaper reported hours before the start of an investor day. An Atos spokeswoman said the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Key Market#Market Segment#Market Competition#Mea#Alphabet Inc#Apple Inc#Comcast Corp#Microsoft Corp#Sirius Xm Holdings Inc#Sony Corp#Spotify Technology Sa
Reuters

Soft China LNG demand outweighs Freeport outage concerns: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - The spot price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia has largely shrugged off an outage at a major U.S. export plant, amid signs that demand in the world’s top-importing region remains tepid. The explosion and subsequent shutdown at Freeport LNG’s Texas plant, which provides...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Innovent and IASO Bio Present Updated Data of BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) at EHA 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, and IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative cell therapies and antibody products, today jointly announced that the updated data from phase 1/2 study of Equecabtagene Autoleucel (Innovent R&D code: IBI326, IASO Bio R&D code: CT103A), a fully-human anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), was presented in the form of an oral presentation at the 27th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting in Vienna on June 9-12, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Next Week? 3 to Watch?

3 Penny Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist This Coming Week. With a new week of trading penny stocks here, there is a lot that investors need to know. Although trading penny stocks can be difficult and frustrating at times, there are ways to find success. For that reason, it is important to understand what goes in to being a top penny stocks trader.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy