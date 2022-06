Boston Red Sox placed starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list due to lower back inflammation, the team announced Sunday. Eovaldi, 32, had a 1-2 record and 4.10 ERA through his first nine starts of the season, but won each of his last three starts before landing on the IL to raise his record to 4-2 and drop his ERA to 3.16. After allowing only two earned runs in a complete game against the Baltimore Orioles, Eovaldi allowed zero runs in starts against the Oakland A's and Los Angeles Angeles.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO