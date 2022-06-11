ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Former Coyote head coach Todd Lee hired as assistant at Arkansas

By Zach Borg
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee will be coaching again in Division One this upcoming season. Today ex-Rapid City...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Storm keep winning ways with show over Bismarck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Storm keep rolling and stay in playoff contention with a 49-44 win over Bismarck at home. The Storm held off a late rally from Bismarck, even as the Bucks scored 22 in the fourth quarter. Dalton Sneed completed 11 of 16 passes, tallying for 225 yards and five touchdowns. Nate Chavious led Sioux Falls in rushing, gaining 57 yards on six carries for one touchdown. Sneed also rushed for one touchdown of his own. Aaron Dilworth and Donnie Corley each grabbed two touchdowns, with Carlos Thompson pulling one in as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Yankton & Tabor win thrillers to reach Lewis & Clark Classic championship

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Semifinal and championship Sunday at the Lewis & Clark Classic in Yankton at Riverside Field was an all-South Dakota affair with four area legion teams (Yankton, Brandon Valley, Dell Rapids & Tabor) in the mix. And each semifinal game was full of big bats...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

High school standouts shine in 2022 All-Star Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The blue team stood out on top of the 2022 High School Football All-Star Championship in Vermillion Saturday. Click the video player above to view highlights from the game. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
dakotanewsnow.com

Stomp the Stigma 5K takes place Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stomp the Stigma 5K takes place Saturday at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. Tracey Quint, with Family Services Inc., joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about the significance of the event. Here’s a link to sign up for the race. https://runsignup.com/Race/SD/SiouxFalls/FamilyService5k.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Local
Arkansas Sports
Rapid City, SD
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Basketball
Rapid City, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Arkansas State
City
Vermillion, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota State Football Sets 2022 Game Times and Special Events

The 2022 South Dakota State football team has a lot of expectations on the field as they have continued to build a great program amongst the FCS ranks. Now fans are able to really start making their Fall plans as SDSU released their game times for all their home football games as well as the list of specials events that will coincide with the games.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic Institute to build new South Dakota clinic

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Orthopedic Institute is building a new clinic in Mitchell, S.D., the practice said June 13. The office will be a move for the current Mitchell office, according to a news release. It's one of Orthopedic Institute's 15 satellite locations across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.
MITCHELL, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Two South Dakota Men Among the 31 Arrested in Idaho on Riot Charges

A pair of South Dakota men were among the group of 31 who were planning to riot at a pride event in Idaho on Saturday. According to Dakota News Now, 40-year-old James Johnson and 24-year-old Derek Smith, both from Sioux Falls, were arrested after the U-Haul truck they were riding in was pulled over as it traveled to the pride event. They, along with the other 29 suspects were charged with conspiracy to riot. The charge is a misdemeanor.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An ‘Honor Ride’ Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An “Honor Ride” to benefit Midwest Honor Flight took place in Sioux Falls today. Around 100 people were involved with the event. Riders started at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, went by the Sioux Falls VA hospital, and then out to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery for a short ceremony.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
KELOLAND

West Lyon takes down SBL in softball

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KELO) — In Iowa high school softball, West Lyon visited Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night. West Lyon struck first with a 3-run opening inning, headlined by Madison DeJong’s 2 RBI single. But the Warriors would answer an inning later as Emma Crooks cut the deficit in half with RBI single. The two would […]
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms expected through Sunrise Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the cards for our area heading into the overnight hours. 1:37 AM UPDATE: The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has now been extended to include Brookings, Moody, Minnehaha and Deuel counties until 3 AM. The watch may likely be extended east and/or another watch could be issued downstream into Minnesota. A line of severe thunderstorms is tracking through Huron and Mitchell and is moving east-northeast at 50 mph. Areas along I-29 from Watertown to Sioux Falls should consider seeking shelter as these storms may produce winds up to 70 mph, hail to quarter size and possibly brief tornadoes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Coaching#Division One#Summit League Coach
kelo.com

South Dakota DOT hosting hiring event Wednesday

The South Dakota DOT is hiring in the Sioux Falls area. An informal walk-in interview event is taking place Wednesday, June 15th, from 4pm until 7pm. The Department of Transportation says they are looking for highway maintenance workers and various other positions to help improve South Dakota’s transportation system. The walk-in interview event will be held at the Sioux Falls area office at 5316 W 60th Street North, Building 400.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How national political forces are shaping S.D. education legislation

The extent to which national political movements sway South Dakota’s legislative priorities was rarely more evident than during a House Education Committee hearing in Pierre in early February 2022. On the agenda was House Bill 1337, one of several education measures brought by Gov. Kristi Noem to keep critical...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

New Sioux Falls Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Coming

It's always exciting when new businesses choose Sioux Falls as their new home. One new fast food option that has everyone excited is Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. In late April, the Sioux Falls community welcomed its first location for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. This burger joint featuring tasty treats is located at 600 South Highline Place near Dawley Farm Village. If you haven't already paid a visit to the businesses near Dawley Farm Village, it's definitely an up-and-coming area for all your shopping and dining needs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota’s Six Best Lakes for Fishing

Our friends over at Dakota News Now in the Severe Weather Center say this weekend is actually going to be nice for a change. A partly cloudy sky is forecasted with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area through Sunday. If you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

Angels with a dream car show fundraising for Make-A-Wish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 11th annual Angels with a Dream car show raises funds for Make-A-Wish South Dakota. The event takes place at Great Bear Ski Valley from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The founder of the event, Roxie Johnson, joined Dakota News Now to explain...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Top two finishers in District 19 House race comments on their wins

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria finished first with thirty percent of the vote in the five-way District 19 House Republican primary this week. She says she can relate to the people in the district. Bahmuller ran two years ago in then District 21. She says this was much different.
YANKTON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy