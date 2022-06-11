Private security guards begin patrolling Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign is taking a new approach to improving nightlife safety.

“We thought it was kind-of weird. We asked the bartender, ‘what’s going on? Is that a police officer?’” Davi Rufino said after a night out.

It wasn’t a police officer. An unarmed guard walked into a downtown bar to make sure people were interacting peacefully, and patrons have questions.

“I thought, ‘that guy doesn’t look like a police officer.’ I saw the badge so I got kind-of curious,” he said.

The city privately contracted four guards and one supervisor from AGB Investigative Services. In a community that’s concerned about crime with an understaffed police department, they wanted to call in some help.

“It’s not a long-term measure, but I think it’ll have a decent impact this summer and fall and winter,” Champaign Center Partnership Executive Director Xander Hazel said.

The Champaign Police Department said the goal is to use the new guards to address “order maintenance issues,” like people blaring musis or carrying alcohol out of restuarants. That extra manpower helps free up time for the police to handle serious crime. Plus, they want people to feel safe downtown.

“We appreciate the security because nothing bad happened last night, but it was a little weird to invade the space,” Rufino said.

Businesses like the Esquire Lounge are pleased. Last year, gunfire led them to close early.

Jackie Samson with Esquire Lounge said she’s glad the city is doing something about crime, and that anything will help. She said last weekend was “better,” but it’ll take time to see results.

If a serious crime is committed, the guards can’t intervene. But, they’ll be wearing body cameras and can be a witness for the police when they arrive.

“Downtown Champaign is a great place for people to come together. It’s very family friendly and there’s a lot to see and do. We just want to make sure that people are safe doing it,” Hazel said.

The guards will be on call Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. patrolling the area between Washington, University, First and State streets. Ambassadors for the Neighborhood Services Department may also be helping people with different tasks downtown. You can identify them by their orange vests.

