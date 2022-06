Just when people thought that the Covid-19 cases were slowing down, many celebrities have announced their exposure only recently. Bands and duos such as pop icons Sofi Tukker, metalists GWAR, and rock music group The Strokes came out to sadly cancel their upcoming events. Yesterday, June 10, was no different, as Thrice, the rock group sensation, had to cancel their collaboration with other rock groups Bayside and Anxious.

