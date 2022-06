At a local camp in Joplin, Missouri, Tyreek Hill took a few minutes to praise his former team and announce that he wants to retire a Chief. Tyreek Hill has found himself back in Kansas and Missouri the past few weeks, holding youth football camps in different cities. On Friday, Hill was in Joplin, Missouri, along with recently retired Chiefs receiver Gehrig Dieter, giving hundreds of kids the opportunity to learn from NFL professionals.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO