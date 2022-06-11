ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Music Synthesizers Market size to grow by USD 62.9 Mn | Market research insights highlight growth of global music market as Key Driver | Technavio

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Music Synthesizers Market size is expected to grow by USD 62.9 million, at a CAGR of 2.33% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report is segmented by distribution channel (retail stores and online), type (digital synthesizers and analog synthesizers), and geography...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market: 1.93% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | FANUC Corp. and Haas Automation Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5-axis CNC Machining Centers Market is part of the Global Industrial Machinery Sector categorized by Technavio. Moreover, the value chain of the market includes- Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. In 2020, the market in focus experienced slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Countries such as India and China have been severely affected by the pandemic. Governments of most countries in APAC have introduced emergency legislation that imposes restrictions on industrial activities and business or personal travel and transportation, thereby disrupting the supply chain. However, once the situation is under control, the market in focus will grow. To overcome the losses incurred during the pandemic, many companies have cut down costs by lowering the number of employees. Furthermore, to sustain and compete in the market, vendors are entering into strategic partnerships.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Snow Sports Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 979.21 Million | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Snow Sports Apparel Market report provides complete insights on key vendors including adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Halti Oy, Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH, VF Corp., Bogner homeshopping GmbH and Co. KG, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Backcountry.com LLC, CALIDA HOLDING AG, China Dongxiang Co. Ltd., DESCENTE Ltd., Hot Chillys, K2 Sports Europe GmbH, Patagonia Inc., and Youngone Corp.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Key Market#Product Market#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Mn Market#Mea#Allen Heath Ltd#Alphabet Inc#Casio Computer Co Ltd#Focusrite Plc#Korg Inc#Moog Music Inc#Roland Corp#Yamaha Corp
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Westerdam's Return to Service June 12 in Seattle Marks Holland America Line's Completion of Full Fleet Sailing Again

All 11 ships are back in service for the first time since the pause began in March 2020. SEATTLE, June 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line's Westerdam returned to service Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Port of Seattle in Washington, marking the last ship in the fleet to resume operations. Westerdam embarked guests for seven-day Alaska Explorer cruise roundtrip from Seattle that will position it in Alaska through the end of September.
SEATTLE, WA
TheConversationAU

Australia already has a UK-style windfall profits tax on gas – but we'll give away tens of billions of dollars unless we fix it soon

The really bizarre thing about calls for a UK-style windfall profits tax on gas is that Australia’s already got one. Gas prices have soared to levels never envisioned in the lead-up to 2015, when three resource giants spent A$80 billion building terminals in Queensland with the potential to export three times the east coast gas Australia had been using. At the time, the “netback” international gas price (net of the cost of liquefying and shipping) was barely A$10 a gigajoule, and wasn’t expected to climb much higher. Suddenly, in the space of a year, it has jumped to three times that level....
INCOME TAX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Innovent and IASO Bio Present Updated Data of BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) at EHA 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, and IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative cell therapies and antibody products, today jointly announced that the updated data from phase 1/2 study of Equecabtagene Autoleucel (Innovent R&D code: IBI326, IASO Bio R&D code: CT103A), a fully-human anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), was presented in the form of an oral presentation at the 27th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting in Vienna on June 9-12, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

EHA 2022 | Ascentage Pharma Releases Encouraging Results of Bcl-2 Inhibitor Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) in Chinese Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

SUZHOU, China, and ROCKVILLE, MD, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that it has released results from a Phase I study of the company's novel Bcl-2-selective inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL) at the 2022 European Hematology Association Hybrid Congress (EHA 2022).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy