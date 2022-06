CLEVELAND — Officers from the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place on Monday at Edgewater Park. According to a release from the Cleveland Metroparks, the shooting happened at approximately 2 p.m. Police say that a man and a woman, who are longtime acquaintences, arrived at the north parking lot together in one vehicle. The two got into an argument before the woman shot the man in the left shoulder and fled the scene.

