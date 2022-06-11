ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Niekro, GreenJackets stay hot Friday night in Columbia

By John Hart
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSV3C_0g7RqRJN00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF/GreenJackets Media Relations) – The Augusta GreenJackets (30-25) took down the Columbia Fireflies (15-40) for the third straight night, 6-2 thanks to more brilliance on the mound from J.J. Niekro and another 15-hit performance by the offense.

After a scoreless first inning, Adam Zebrowski put the GreenJackets ahead in the second on a two-run homer to score himself and Brandon Parker to make it 2-0 on Zebrowski’s sixth home run of the season.

That 2-0 would be held in place until the sixth inning when Augusta manufactured a key insurance run. A two-out triple by ﻿ Kadon Morton ﻿ set Caleb Durbin up to crack his 33rd RBI of the season on a single to left that scored Morton with ease, making it 3-0.

The Fireflies had nothing going against GreenJackets’ starting pitcher J.J. Niekro who was on a roll all night long as he allowed no runs in seven innings on the mound. Niekro faced just three over the minimum during his start as he achieved seven innings for the second consecutive start.

Columbia came through with some hope once Niekro departed by pulling with a run after a two-run homer by Enrique Valdez in the eighth off of Rob Griswold to make it a 3-2 game. Griswold would rebound and keep the Fireflies off the board for the rest of the inning to hold the one-run lead into the ninth.

However, the GreenJackets wanted no part of a close finish on Friday night as they put the game away in the ninth by scoring three times on four hits. Cal Conley started the inning with a triple and he’d be brought home on a double by Brandol Mezquita to make it 4-2, Mezquita’s second double of the game. The next batter, Brandon Parker, followed suit by delivering his third triple of the season to bring Mezquita in from second to up the lead to 5-2. To put a bow on it, Adam Zebrowski doubled to right-center for his third RBI of the game as Parker scored to give the GreenJackets their largest lead at 6-2.

﻿ Tyler Owens ﻿ took over in the ninth and got through in the inning in four batters to complete Augusta’s third-straight win in Columbia, 6-2.

J.J. Niekro, son of former major league pitcher Joe Niekro and nephew of Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, improved his win-loss record to 5-0 after picking up the win on Friday night while the GreenJackets own a mark of 10-1 in games he’s pitched in this season.

Augusta racked up 15 hits or more for the third consecutive game led by Adam Zebrowski who drove in three runs with his home run and ninth-inning double. Caleb Durbin collected another multi-hit game while picking up his team-best 33rd RBI of the season in the seventh. Kadon Morton and Brandon Parker each had three hits on the night with Brandol Mezquita earning his 18th multi-hit game of the season with two doubles.

Augusta will look to clinch their third series win against the Fireflies on Saturday night with Jordano Perez getting the call for the GreenJackets. He’ll face off with Ben Hernandez for Columbia with first pitch set for 6:05 pm from Segra Park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

CycleBar coming to Augusta, makes announcement on Monday

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – CycleBar, the world’s largest indoor cycling franchise, is coming to the city of Augusta. Officials with CycleBar say that the new cycling studio, which would be the company’s first in the market, made the announcement on Monday. According to officials, CycleBar is experiencing an impressive growth trajectory with over 250 locations […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WLTX.com

North Greenville coaches have a Carolina connection

CARY, N.C. — North Greenville University's head baseball coach is Landon Powell, the former South Carolina catcher who was on the 2002 Gamecock team which came within one win over Texas of winning a national championship. But Powell was finally able to enjoy the thrill of closing the deal...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Columbia, SC
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Columbia, SC
City
Homer, GA
City
Parker, SC
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Single-wide trailer on fire in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Fire Rescue crews are on-scene of a fire at a single-wide trailer and nearby shed on the 5900 block of Huntington Drive in Grovetown. According to a spokesperson for the fire department, no one was inside the residence and the fire has since been contained. The shed was fully […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2 more young men mourned as Augusta confronts stubborn crime surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s two latest slaying victims are being mourned at the start of what could be a very deadly summer if a surge in shootings continues. An uptick in shootings and other violent crimes has left a trial of deaths and injuries across the CSRA since mid-April, striking bigger cities and small towns alike. The latest deadly shootings happened early Sunday in Augusta, leaving two young men dead:
AUGUSTA, GA
Field & Stream

South Carolina Angler Ties State Record with 10-Pound, 1-Ounce Walleye

A pair of South Carolina anglers boated a state-record walleye over Memorial Day weekend. Chris Edlund, of Spartanburg, reeled in the 10-pound, 1.44-ounce walleye on May 29 at Lake Tugalo, and his fishing partner, Dave Starzek, of Greer, netted the fish. Edlund and Starzek said they hit the water by 6:30 a.m. and had been trolling for less than two hours when they hooked the walleye.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Niekro
Person
Phil Niekro
Person
Homer
WJBF

Gerald Jones Auto Group announces expansion into South Carolina

GRANITEVILLE, South Carolina (WJBF) – A major vehicle dealership is expanding its reach across the river. The Gerald Jones Auto Group announced on Monday that they will be expanding into South Carolina. According to the release, the new Gerald Jones Buick GMC dealership, formerly Johnson Motor Company of South Carolina, will be located on the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fatal accident in Aiken County on Edgefield Hwy

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Edgefield Hwy near Morris Pond Rd. At 12:54 pm The driver of a 1985 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Edgefield Highway when she crossed the center line and hit a street sign and a tree. The driver, 56-year-old Sandra L. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augusta Greenjackets#Greenjackets#Rbi
WJBF

Back to Badge Car Show Saturday in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — This weekend you have a chance to show your support for the men and women who serve us on a daily basis and have a little fun in the process. The Back to Badge Car Show is happening at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Grovetown on Saturday, June 11. Registration starts […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Countdown to the runoff: Meet the Mayoral Candidates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We are deep into the political season and so that’s where we’re shifting our focus here on The Means Report to local politics. We are trying to give you a feel for what the candidates stand for, how much they want your vote, and why. This wee we shift to the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Beloved BBQ restaurant in Aiken catches fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Dispatch confirms crews were sent to 4248 Whiskey Road to battle a structure fire. Dispatch says they got the call to the address, home of Duke’s Bar-B-Que, at 4:35 p.m. Saturday. Both dispatch and the restaurant’s Facebook page indicate no one was hurt....
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Two Homicides Overnight in Richmond County

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two shootings overnight in Richmond County. The first was. reported at 10th and Broad Streets where 21- year- old Logan Etterle of Thomson was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:56 a.m. The second shooting...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
scgolfclub.com

How bout them Tigers! Four Clemson golfers make the cut

The leaders are playing amazing golf and the final two rounds will be highly competitive as it seems to be most every year at the BMW, but for Clemson fans, “how bout them Tigers!”. The Clemson contingent started the BMW tournament with Carson Young, DJ Trahan, Jacob Bridgeman and...
CLEMSON, SC
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy