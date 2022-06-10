OHSAA baseball: Hartley rally falls short in Division II state semifinal loss to Chardon

AKRON — In the Hartley baseball team's Division II state semifinal against Chardon, what had been a game of missed opportunities went the other direction in the sixth inning June 10 at Canal Park.

The Hilltoppers had stranded nine baserunners and the Hawks had left seven on base through five innings, but Chardon finally broke through with a five-run top of the sixth.

Hartley responded with a four-run bottom of the inning but couldn't complete the rally, falling 6-5 to finish 19-10.

The Hilltoppers improved to 23-9 and will play defending state champion Akron Hoban at 7 p.m. June 11 for the title.

“They fought,” Hawks coach Tim Heinmiller said. “I knew they would fight like heck and they did. I told them after (Chardon) put up the five runs that it’s time for us to fight back, and they did. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Hartley committed two errors in the top of the first as Chardon took a 1-0 lead. But the Hawks tied it in the bottom half when leadoff hitter and pitcher Emmett Gillies singled, moved to second and third on wild pitches and scored on a groundout by Lukas Graham.

Chardon, which left two runners on in the first, second and fourth innings, loaded the bases in the fifth before Gillies struck out Jake Barker looking to end the threat.

Then in the Hilltoppers' sixth, Stone Fawcett led off with a single and Leo Colombi tripled to center to make it 2-1.

Chardon added two hits and a walk and Hartley committed one error in the inning as the lead increased to 6-1.

In the bottom of the inning, however, DuShaun Tucker reached on a one-out single, Landen Paulus was hit by a pitch and pinch-hitter Rory Ralston singled to right field to drive in Tucker.

Paulus then scored on a wild pitch, and two errors helped Hartley scratch across two more runs to cut it to 6-5 before starter Nolan Kirsh escaped further trouble.

Christian Hall entered in relief in the seventh and retired the side for the save.

“We were down 6-1 and things were not looking promising,” Graham said. “Rory came off the bench with a big hit and we kept fighting. We got it to 6-5 and came up short at the end, but I’m proud of these guys.”

Chardon got two hits from Will Francis. Colombi, who batted seventh, went 3-for-4.

Tucker and Gillies both had two hits and Dimitri Boumis walked three times for the Hawks.

It marked the fifth time this season that Gillies threw more than 100 pitches. Boumis pitched a scoreless seventh.

“Both teams early on had a lot of shots,” Heinmiller said. “I think both (starting) pitchers went out and gave everything they had. Both teams took advantage of one run in the first, but I think both felt like they could have gotten more. Everything came together in the sixth and they just got one more than us.”

