Rudy Giuliani charged with ethical misconduct over Trump’s big lie

 3 days ago

Rudy Giuliani has been hit with morality charges over unsubstantiated claims made about the 2020 presidential election that were stolen while serving as a lawyer for Donald Trump. Primetime January 6th hearing shows set-piece TV can still pack a punch. The charges were filed Friday by the District of...

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
Jared Kushner Wasn’t Just Involved in Trump’s Push to Overturn 2020. He Helped Start It

Click here to read the full article. Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law and boss Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But that didn’t stop Kushner from trying to help his wife’s dad cling to power. Nowadays, as Kushner seeks investments for his firm and attempts to launder his image, the former senior White House aide would like everyone in the public and the press to believe he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection or Team Trump’s most scandalous efforts to overthrow the American democratic order. However, there is one problem: Kushner absolutely was intimately involved with Trump’s scheme...
Jared Kushner Hatched Plans to Ditch Trump Before He Even Officially Lost 2020 Election

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner hatched plans to relocate to Miami before the November 2020 election was even called in favor of Joe Biden, The New York Times reports. “We’re moving to Miami,” he is said to have told wife Ivanka Trump in the middle of the night on Nov. 5, just a day after Trump insisted that “frankly, we did win this election.” That’s according to reporting based on an upcoming book by Times reporter Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Sources cited for the book reportedly said neither Kushner nor Ivanka said they believed Trump had actually won the election. The two are reported to have been preoccupied with plans for their new life outside of Trumpworld even as Trump’s crusade to overturn the election, an effort led at that time by Rudy Giuliani, went into overdrive. And although Trump refused to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, Kushner reportedly worked “quietly” with Biden aides to ease the transition. Ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he is said to have largely dismissed Trump’s fervent claims the election was “stolen,” insisting the outgoing president would eventually come to terms with his loss—and not having much faith in the Trump team’s challenges to election results. “We’ve got a couple of challenges that have some merit, we’ll see how they go, but there’s a pretty good chance we come up short,” he was quoted saying in private.
Team Trump cashing in on Biden’s 'Ultra MAGA' blunder

President Joe Biden’s decision to coin what he hoped would be a mocking nickname for Trump supporters has turned into an uber-blockbuster for the former president’s fundraising team. “Ultra MAGA,” which to anyone not in the Biden White House was seen as a colossal compliment to Trump backers,...
Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
Pence breaks with, and avoids talking about, Trump in Georgia

KENNESAW, Ga. — In a pointed rebuke to Donald Trump, the president he loyally served for four years, former Vice President Mike Pence aggressively touted the candidacy of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a campaign rally Monday. Trump’s anger at Kemp stems from the aftermath of the 2020 election....
