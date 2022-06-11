ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State’s Joens Named to USA Basketball 3×3 World Cup Team

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Ames) Ashley Joens will get another opportunity to wear the Red, White and Blue of the United States this month, as the Iowa State star was selected as a member of Team USA for the FIBA 3×3 World Cup, which will take place June 21-26 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Team USA will play New Zealand (June 22, 5:20 AM Central), Austria (June 22, 8:20 AM), Brazil (June 24, 5:20 AM) and France (June 24, 8:55 AM) in Pool Play before the knockout rounds on June 25-26.

Joining Joens on the Team USA squad is Cierra Burdick, former Baylor Bear Lauren Cox and Louisville junior Hailey Van Lith. Duke head coach Kara Lawson will be the head coach for the group in Belgium.

Joens got a taste of 3×3 earlier this year at the USA Basketball 3X Nationals, where she helped lead the Iowa State team that also consisted of Nyamer Diew, Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan to the semifinals of the competition.

Joens is also familiar with the red, white and blue of Team USA. This will be her third appearance with USA Basketball, having previously won gold medals as a member of the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup team and 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship squad.

Having completed four seasons at Iowa State and returning for a fifth in 2022-23, Joens is the two-time defending Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year and is Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer with 2,369 career points. In 2021-22, she earned AP Second Team All-America honors and became the first Cyclone to make the WBCA All-America Team.

Iowa Basketball
