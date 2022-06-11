ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is No Winning in the Jack Del Rio Situation

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqJB2_0g7Rp2bu00
Photo: Justin Casterline
JASON SMITH - "It's just sad. All it's gonna do is gonna make you mad. Because if you think he went over the line, you're gonna be mad that's he walking around saying this. If you think he didn't go over the line, he didn't get his point across, you're gonna be mad. And a $100,000 fine isn't gonna make anybody happy, because in the end the people who are mad at Jack Del Rio are still gonna be mad, the people who are mad that he got fined are still gonna be mad. There's no win."

Jason Smith thinks nobody wins with Washington Commander defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's latest comments about January 6th riot.

