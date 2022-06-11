ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sox observations: Grandal busts out in big win

 2 days ago
The White Sox washed away the stink of their disappointing series loss to the Dodgers on Thursday, by scratching out a win in their series opener against the Rangers. Each team opted to deploy their bullpens from start to finish, yet it was still a low scoring affair for most of...

