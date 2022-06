Just a week ago, the Braves sat a remarkable 10.5 games behind the Mets for first place in the NL East. It was a larger deficit than Atlanta ever faced at any point during their magical 2021 run. Despite New York being a much better team this year than last, the Braves are catching up. Entering Saturday’s matchup against the Pirates, the Braves are just 6.5 games back from the Mets, and the odds to win the division reflect that shift. Last week, Atlanta was +500 underdogs and had a 15.9% chance to win the NL East. The tide is turning.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO