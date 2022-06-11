This Free Ottawa Festival Will Take You Back In Time With A Roller Rink & Outdoor Diner

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. When I was 14, I was rehearsing for a theater performance, sitting against the window, and in walked this girl, 17 or 18: high ponytail, red T-shirt, puffer vest, bell-bottom jeans, moon boots. I was so completely drawn to her. Her energy was different: masculine and commanding and brazen. Some family friends noticed me following her around the theater, completely enamored, and grabbed me and pulled me aside and said, “We see you watching her. Do you—do you like her? Do you have a crush on her?” I was mortified—but I spent the next four years in her shadow. I just knew that she was different, even though I couldn’t identify why.

