This Free Ottawa Festival Will Take You Back In Time With A Roller Rink & Outdoor Diner

By Megan Renaud
Narcity
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't be a dork, this free festival in Ottawa will have you feeling groovy and ready to rock n' roll. You might be thinking "as if", but Ottawa's Bank Street is ready to celebrate the best of the 1950s to the 1990s and it's sure to be da bomb....

www.narcity.com

Narcity

An Epic Festival Near Ottawa Has A Boozy Ferris Wheel & Floating Pool Bar You Can Boat To

The details of this year's massive beer festival near Ottawa have just been announced and it's time to get ready for the ultimate summer party. The Gatineau Beerfest will have you spending the day tasting a variety of craft beer, grabbing drinks at a pedal boat pool bar, riding amusement park games, and enjoying live concerts. If you’re in the mood for an epic summer day, then you’ll want to check this event out, which opens on July 20.
CNET

Fun Father's Day Crafts That Kids Can Make for Dad

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Looking for a unique and personal gift for Father's Day (June 19) this year? Why not try a homemade gift crafted by your own kids? While it may seem daunting, there are plenty of craft kits available to help you create a one-of-a-kind present for the special dad in your life. A crafted present that kids can make for Dad is a lot more personal than a store-bough gift and will go a long way towards showing your favorite guy how much you appreciate him.
Elvis Presley
Narcity

8 Hot Springs In Canada That Will Feel Like A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon

There's nothing in the world like Iceland's Blue Lagoon, but these hot springs in Canada might be as close as you can get without actually leaving the country. Luckily for those that love to soak, Canada has tons of beautiful hot springs and geothermal pools, both natural and man-made, in national parks and dreamy resorts.
Vogue Magazine

Daniella Kallmeyer on the magic of falling in and out of love.

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. When I was 14, I was rehearsing for a theater performance, sitting against the window, and in walked this girl, 17 or 18: high ponytail, red T-shirt, puffer vest, bell-bottom jeans, moon boots. I was so completely drawn to her. Her energy was different: masculine and commanding and brazen. Some family friends noticed me following her around the theater, completely enamored, and grabbed me and pulled me aside and said, “We see you watching her. Do you—do you like her? Do you have a crush on her?” I was mortified—but I spent the next four years in her shadow. I just knew that she was different, even though I couldn’t identify why.
Distractify

Where Is 'BBQ Brawl' Filmed? You Can Rent the Facility for Your Special Event

Now that Season 3 of BBQ Brawl is well on its way, viewers have likely picked out their favorite contestants to root for in the quest for the title of "Master of 'Cue." As Food Network fans are tuning in each week, however, they may find themselves wondering about the eclectic backdrop of the reality competition series. Where is BBQ Brawl filmed, anyway? Let's take a closer look.
