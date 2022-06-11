ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Patroons win Game 2 of TBL Northeast Division Finals, force Game 3

By Ignatious P. Reilly
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cleSK_0g7RoNWl00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Will Brown is introduced as the new general manager and head coach of the Albany Patroons of The Basketball League at the Washington Avenue Armory Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Brown previously coached at UAlbany for more 19 years

ALBANY — At first the Albany Patroons needed someone to step up, and later they stepped in the paint with more authority. That combination led to a 108-100 win in Game 2 of the best-of-three TBL Northeast Division Finals series Friday at Washington Avenue Armory.

The deciding Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Armory.

Patroons coach Will Brown — who was honored as the TBL’s Coach of the Year before tip-off — said his team’s layoff from earning a first-round bye hurt it in Game 1, when the Gambits won 91-83. And he said what he wanted the most out of his team Friday night was physicality.

He had to wait a while to get it. Good thing that guard Mike Williams was there until it came.

Williams, a 6-foot-3 guard who played at Rutgers, scored seven of his 13 first-half points in the first quarter, which Atlantic City (21-7) led 34-25. Atlantic City’s length and athleticism was troublesome for Albany’s offense. Also, the Gambits hardly missed a shot in that quarter.

The Patroons rallied to tie it for the first time in the second quarter at 34 on a 3-pointer by JC Show, and again at 36 on a seven-footer from Anthony Moe, but they couldn’t take the lead.

Furthermore, the Patroons were their own worst enemy by not getting key rebounds. Atlantic City’s Jaymeere Hadden hit a 3-pointer after John Green got three offensive rebounds in a row and found Hadden wide open to make it 43-36.

Late in the quarter, Hadden missed two free throws, but Jachai Simmons got the offensive rebound and got fouled, which resulted in two successful free throws for a 52-49 Gambits lead.

Still, despite never finding their rhythm, the Patroons (22-4) only trailed 54-51 at halftime.

“We had too many self-inflicted mistakes in the first half,” Brown said. “Playing hard and with great energy is important, but you have to do it with great poise.”

Who else but Williams scored the Patroons’ biggest basket of the third quarter — the 3-pointer that gave Albany its first lead, 60-58, with 8:25 left.

Though Albany lost the lead a couple of other times, it took the lead for good on an inside basket from 6-10 Jared Sam. That was the beginning of Albany’s assertion in the paint, and it helped the Patroons stretch the lead to 86-81 after three. Guard A.J. Mosby scored 11 in the third, but Sam scored nine in a late four-minute stretch, and the 6-10 Moe finally got on track in the paint, with seven points in the quarter.

“They’re a physical team, so we just had to match their energy,” said Sam, who finished with 18 points. “It gave us a little boost playing here at home.”

Albany kept the lead for most of the fourth, but found itself leading 101-100 with 1:18 left. But Williams found Trevis Wyche open in the corner, and Wyche buried a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left for the basket that essentially sealed it.

“I thought in the second half we did a better job,” Brown said. “The good thing is we have a lot we can clean up before tomorrow night’s game.”

Williams finished with a team-high 26 for Albany. Mosby added 21.

Brown knows Saturday’s game will be a tough one.

“And I do think that if we can get out of this series,” Brown said, “I think we can win this thing, but it’s a big if.”

Atlantic City 34 20 27 19 — 100

Albany 25 26 35 22 — 108

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0g7RoNWl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vhHp_0g7RoNWl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0g7RoNWl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb826_0g7RoNWl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5MYi_0g7RoNWl00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Basketball
City
Albany, NY
State
Washington State
Albany, NY
Sports
Troy Record

Troy City School District announces Class of 2022 Valedictorian; Salutatorian

TROY, N.Y. — The Troy City School District recently announced Lola Garrigue as Valedictorian and Samantha Cupp as Salutatorian for the Class of 2022. Lola Garrigue is the Class of 2022 Valedictorian with a grade point average of 98.98. Lola is an exceptional student leader, athlete, musician, and humanitarian.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Race Course job fair info

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) will host a second job fair Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25 for those who are interested in working at Saratoga Race Course during the 2022 summer meet. The job fair will be conducted at Saratoga Race Course...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
columbiapaper.com

Hudson taps Reardon for principal

HUDSON—The Hudson City School District (HCSD) Board of Education hired Derek Reardon as principal of Hudson High School effective July 1. Mr. Reardon has been interim principal of the school since May 1, having taken over from Robert LaCasse. Mr. Reardon’s HCSD career began in 1999 as a high...
HUDSON, NY
NYS Music

Albany’s Dad Fest Lineup Announced for June 19

The City of Albany and Albany Parking Authority are holding a free Father’s Day celebration at Washington Park on June 19 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The Albany Dad Fest celebration will feature a classic car show, live music, great food, and family fun. Washington Park, settled in the Capital Region of Albany, has abundant amentities and is surrounded by a variety of bars and restaurants.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Patroons#Tbl#Atlantic City#Gambits
Q 105.7

Tragedy in Lake George: 2 Dead, 2 Injured as Americade Winds Down

Route 9 in Lake George was closed down for much of the day Sunday, just one day after the annual Americade motorcycle rally was had officially wrapped up. Reports came out late Sunday afternoon that an accident had taken place, but very few details were released. It is now being reported by the Times Union and CBS 6 that two people were killed and two people were injured, one critically, in a motorcycle accident in the area of Lake George Expedition Park.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Capital Region Pride parade promotes trans visibility

Members of the LGBTQ+ community were finally able to march the streets of Albany after a two-year wait due to the pandemic. It’s been more than two years since Paige Medina has been able to march the streets of Albany for the annual Pride parade. “To be all together,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man charged in Albany shots fired incident

ALBANY - A 21-year-old man is being charged with firing several shots on Second Street in Albany. Police were called to the 400 block of Second Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. They found some evidence of gunfire, and got a description of the suspect. Around 2 a.m. Monday, police say...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Motorcyclist in fatal crash did not have a license

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that the motorcyclist who police say crashed into a bike path in Lake George killing two pedestrians never had a New York State license. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation into the Lake George accident determined that the motorcycle Anthony J. Futia was allegedly driving was moving […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
250
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy