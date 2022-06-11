ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Cops Trying to Solve Cold Case Dig Up the Wrong Corpse

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been four decades since the bound and gagged body of a young woman was found in a ditch in East Haven, Connecticut, and cops have never been able to identify her. But...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
TheDailyBeast

Police Charge 23-Year-Old With Killing Three Co-Workers

Police have charged a 23-year-old man over the fatal shooting at a Maryland warehouse that left three people dead. Joe Louis Esquivel, an employee of Columbia Machine, arrived at the warehouse on Thursday and worked like normal until 2:30 p.m. when he left the premises to get a gun from his car. He returned and opened fire inside the warehouse, killing three men, Mark Frey, 50, Charles Minnick Jr., 31, and Joshua Wallace, 30. Another worker, identified as Brandon Chase Michael, 42, was critically injured in the shooting. Esquivel shot and injured an officer before being hit with return fire. Police said they found more weapon’s in Esquivel’s West Virginia home. He has been charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a violent crime and other weapons charges.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Haven, CT
State
Connecticut State
East Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Dna#Violent Crime#Cnn
Daily Mail

Uvalde cops DID know kids were alive in classroom with gunman: Damning footage captures child victim saying they had been shot and shooter had entered class - when police chief insisted the kids were dead

Uvalde cops did know children were still alive inside the Texas elementary school during a shooting last week, damning new footage reveals. 'Are you injured?' the agent asked the child, according to CNN who made the clip public on Tuesday. The child answered: 'I got shot!'. 'A kid got shot?...
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

Rapper to Receive Six-Figure Settlement After Cop Allegedly Planted Drugs on Him

Rapper Young Moose will receive a six-figure settlement after a court agreed that Baltimore City police officers planted drugs on him. ABC News reports that a court settlement is forcing the city of Baltimore to pay $300,000 to resolve Moose's claims. The agreement was reached on May 10, 2022. The judgment comes following the city having to pay out more than $10 million in settlement following a task force being uncovered as corrupt.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Snitching Airline ID'd Innocent Arizona Man as Shoplifter, Sending Him to Jail for 17 Days: Lawsuit

Michael Lowe didn’t know why he’d just been forced to spend more than two weeks in an overcrowded rural jail in New Mexico. He also didn’t know why authorities had suddenly decided to release him. Dragging himself into his home after a brutal two-day bus journey back to Arizona, Lowe couldn’t do anything but “sob until he could no longer stand.”
TUCUMCARI, NM
People

Florida Woman Charged in Killing and Burying of an 81-Year-Old Man in Backyard

A Florida woman has been charged in connection with the murder of an elderly man, who she told police that she killed and then buried in a backyard. Clio Marcia Trice was arrested on a second-degree murder charge on Monday, after she told neighbors that she had killed an 81-year-old man — whose identity has not yet been released — according to the Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Shows Moment Sniper Took Out an Armed Man Holding Kidnapped Baby

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy