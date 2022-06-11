ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden: Zelensky did not want to hear US information on Russia invasion plans

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyVZi_0g7RoLlJ00
World News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade, Joe Biden has said.

Speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser, the US President said: “Nothing like this has happened since World War Two.

“I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border.

“There was no doubt. And Zelensky didn’t want to hear it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slojU_0g7RoLlJ00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (AP)

The remarks came as Mr Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.

Although Mr Zelensky has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has remained a controversial issue.

In the weeks before the war began on February 24, Mr Zelensky publicly bristled as Biden administration officials repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion was highly likely.

At the time, Mr Zelensky was also concerned that the drumbeat of war was unsettling Ukraine’s fragile economy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ukrainian#Democratic#Russian
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy