Boulder, CO

Per report, nonconference schedule set for CU Buffs men’s basketball

By Jack Carlough
 3 days ago

Thanks to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller, we have our first look at the complete 2022-23 nonconference schedule for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team.

BuffZone’s Pat Rooney was able to confirm that the list of opponents is accurate, but a few of the dates are “slightly off,” so it may be wise to wait a little longer before you arrange travel plans. The official dates include Colorado State at home (Dec. 8), Grambling on the road (Nov. 10 or 11) and the Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 17-20).

Colorado’s most intriguing and likely most challenging game — in my opinion —comes against Tennesse at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Vols have beaten the Buffs twice the last two seasons.

For reference, CU announced its 2021-22 nonconference schedule on June 21 of last year.

