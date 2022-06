Packages are not leaving Waco’s new Amazon fulfillment center, but employees staffing offices in the $200 million facility may soon report for work. Waco is among several cities nationally, including Austin and San Antonio, where Amazon has pushed back scheduled openings. After online sales skyrocketed during COVID-19 lockdowns, the Seattle-based e-commerce has found it overbuilt capacity in its fulfillment and transportation network, a company official said during a recent earnings report to investors. It lost $3.8 billion during the first quarter, its first such financial stumble in seven years.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO