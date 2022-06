Down an old gravel road in Belmont, Mississippi, to the right of a winged cross, there's a small family cemetery. There, you'll find the grave of 4-month-old Autumn Wells. "She was the whole center of my world," her mother, Taylor Wells, told Ethan Foster of WTVA, WAAY 31's sister station. "She brought all of us together. And she changed my life."

BELMONT, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO