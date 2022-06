There are areas where the sun shines faintly and others where it beams too brightly. While you’re being soaked on your way to work or school, de-icing your car, or trying to wear shorts despite the cool spring temps, keep in mind that the sun is beaming brightly somewhere in the world. If you’re jealous and want a taste of that Vitamin D, some of the following locations enjoy approximately 4,015 hours of sunshine every year – that’s over 300 sunny days! This article will explore the 15 sunniest places on Earth for your next getaway, ranked by the average hours of sunshine they get each day.

