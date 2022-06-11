Body found at Marysville Recology facility ID’d
The identity of a man found at a Recology facility in Marysville in late April was identified Friday by Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson.
Anderson confirmed with the Appeal that the identity of that man was 57-year-old Ron Keith Lamp of Magalia in Butte County.
On April 29, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the discovery of Lamp’s body at a Recology facility at 3001 N. Levee Rd. in Marysville.
Anderson previously said the department received a call about the body on April 16 shortly before 2 p.m.
He said the “investigation remains active and open” and he hoped to have further details on the case in the coming days.
“The area where he was located is a mixture of recyclables that were collected from various routes in the Yuba-Sutter area,” Anderson previously told the Appeal.
At the time, he said Lamp may have been dumped by a truck that had been collecting recycled cardboard throughout the Yuba-Sutter area.
