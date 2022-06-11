ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Body found at Marysville Recology facility ID’d

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 2 days ago

The identity of a man found at a Recology facility in Marysville in late April was identified Friday by Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson.

Anderson confirmed with the Appeal that the identity of that man was 57-year-old Ron Keith Lamp of Magalia in Butte County.

On April 29, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the discovery of Lamp’s body at a Recology facility at 3001 N. Levee Rd. in Marysville.

Anderson previously said the department received a call about the body on April 16 shortly before 2 p.m.

He said the “investigation remains active and open” and he hoped to have further details on the case in the coming days.

“The area where he was located is a mixture of recyclables that were collected from various routes in the Yuba-Sutter area,” Anderson previously told the Appeal.

At the time, he said Lamp may have been dumped by a truck that had been collecting recycled cardboard throughout the Yuba-Sutter area.

Comments / 1

Related
krcrtv.com

Update: Domestic violence leads to deadly chase in Red Bluff, deputies say

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A high-speed chase over the weekend ended in a deadly crash Sunday. According to the Tehama Couty Sheriff's Office, the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when deputies were called to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Red Bluff after a woman said her boyfriend had strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness.
RED BLUFF, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Suspect Arrested in Yuba City Fatal Accident

Arrest Made in Fatal Accident Involving Pedestrian on Garden Highway. A suspect in a May 19 Yuba City fatal accident involving a pedestrian was made after authorities located the vehicle in a tow yard. According to authorities with the Yuba City Police Department, a woman was crossing Garden Highway close to Del Monte Avenue at about 5:50 in the morning when she was struck by the driver of a Honda. The Honda driver fled the scene afterward. The woman crossing the road suffered major injuries in the crash and died later at the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 30, Dies After Medical Emergency In Water At Folsom Lake

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend. California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of the woman two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead, officials say. An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say the woman was wearing a lifejacket at the time and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Firefighters Stop RV Fire From Spreading In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out an RV fire in Grass Valley on Sunday night before it could spread. Grass Valley police say the fire happened off the 800 block of East Main Street. Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had been living in the RV already outside of the vehicle that was quickly going up in smoke. Police say there was a notable lack of defensible space at the property where the fire happened, making it more critical that firefighters doused the flames as quickly as they did. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but the RV appears to have been destroyed. The resident of the RV was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be OK.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marysville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Magalia, CA
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Marysville, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Palermo man arrested for stabbing at Lucky’s Market

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested following a stabbing at Lucky’s Market in Palermo on Sunday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said 58-year-old Kenneth Vaughan of Palermo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. A report of the stabbing...
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP looking for suspect in Palermo hit-and-run crash

OROVILLE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a white Kia after a crash in Palermo Monday morning. The CHP said a white Kia crashed into another vehicle on Palermo Road at Lincoln Boulevard just before 7 a.m. The driver then took off north on Palermo Road.
PALERMO, CA
crimevoice.com

Armed man threats, holes up in a house

Originally published as a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post – “Yesterday, our officers were on scene of an incident with an armed subject who refused to exit a residence. The incident began around 10 p.m. on June 6 in North Sacramento when officers responded to a report of a suspect possibly armed with a firearm and threatening family members. Responding officers located the described suspect near his relative’s home, and he fled, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facility Id#Marysville Recology
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Redding after leading deputies on a pursuit

REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding after leading deputies on a slow-speed pursuit on Saturday at around 2:32 p.m. Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report on June 5 that Richard Kenyon, 60, had hit his girlfriend, placed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens in Tehama County after mudslide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif., MONDAY UPDATE: - Highway 36 reopened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 5:20 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - Part of Hwy 36 is closed around three to four miles west of Hwy 32, just east of Highlands Ranch, due to a mudslide, according to Caltrans. There is a one way...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire In Sloughhouse Threatens Several Houses

SLOUGHHOUSE (CBS13) — Metro fire knocked down a fire in Sloughhouse that was threatening two houses, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. Crews were  able to stop the forward progress of the fire, but not before it burned vegetation, as well as the exteriors of several homes. No injuries were reported.
SLOUGHHOUSE, CA
ABC10

A Sacramento County woman in limbo waiting years for her home to be built

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County woman has been in limbo for the past two and a half years while waiting for her custom mobile home to be finished. Stephanie Moses reached out to us for help and was frustrated that she still has to pay about $1,000 every month for the space even though she hasn’t been able to move in. She says she’s running out of money and has been getting the runaround.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Truck overturns on I-80 near Truxel Road

(KTXL) — A truck traveling East overturned on Interstate 80 near Truxel Road Monday morning. One person was taken to the hospital. A small fire in the cab was extinguished but firefighters returned to the scene since the threat of reignition remained as sparking continued. One lane is currently blocked as crews work to clear […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Crews battle Brandie Fire in Loma Rica | Updates, Map

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services say that advisories for residents in Loma Rica have been lifted as an 80-acre vegetation fire nears containment. The vegetation fire dubbed the "Brandie Fire" started around 1:20 p.m. Saturday and is said to be burning north...
LOMA RICA, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Vehicle Collision on Hwy 101 Near Willits This Morning

Details are limited this morning, but a dramatic traffic collision near the Ridgewood Summit south of Willits left a California Highway Patrol SUV mangled, a pickup truck damaged along Highway 101, and an unidentified vehicle at the bottom of a cliff. As per the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information...
WILLITS, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Person Injured In Assault At Water Park In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An incident at a water park in Roseville resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, said Roseville police. The incident occurred at a water park on Taylor Road. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries consistent with an assault, said police At this time, a gun is not believed to have been involved in the incident.
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for being in possession of illegal guns in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday after he admitted to being in possession of multiple guns, according to the Redding Police Department. Redding Police officers pulled Jonathan Fargo, 34, of Anderson, over. One of the officers noticed that Fargo seemed to...
REDDING, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
138
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy