ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama med clinic to host annual HIV fair

By Chauncy Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qrbg4_0g7Rniu700

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For the second consecutive year young people from all over the Tennessee Valley can enjoy an exciting HIV prevention experience at Big Spring Park, thanks to Thrive Alabama’s second annual Stomp Out HIV community festival.

On Saturday, June 25th from 12 p.m. to 5 pm the Alabama Med Clinic will bring together more than 40 groups and organizations including music, entertainment, food trucks, and more.

Etowah County woman offers $5,000 reward for Reba, her missing dog

Highlighting this year’s event will be the ThriveMobile, a 33-foot RV that will provide rapid HIV testing, each person tested will receive a free gift.

Alongside the ThriveMobile will be “The End Zone,” an entertainment experience highlighting local professional athletes and sports teams, interactive sports, fun activities, photo studios, giveaways, and prizes.

Stomp Out HIV is held every year to acknowledge and promote National HIV Testing Day, June 27. The HIV rate in Huntsville is 1 in every 300 people.

Stomp Out HIV is being hosted with the support of the City of Huntsville Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the National Pan-Hellenic Council of North Alabama.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Young members of No Fences Cowboy Church with servants’ hearts host outreach

FALKVILLE, Ala. – No Fences Cowboy Church in Falkville is on a mission to teach an invaluable lesson to its young parishioners—the positive impact and vital Christian lesson on giving back and providing outreach to people in their community. The small but powerful children’s group meets on Wednesday nights at the church. The adults decided the young members were the perfect age to begin molding into the embodiment of true helpers within the church and the surrounding communities. This week, the church’s young members gave away 94 bicycles to children from three nearby elementary schools, ensuring a summer of outdoor fun and...
FALKVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Government
weisradio.com

Country Music Group Alabama’s “Fan Appreciation Week” to Feature Some Surprises

Country music group Alabama celebrates “Fan Appreciation Week” through Saturday with all the activities you know and love, plus some special guests and surprises. A songwriters showcase – featuring Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama – plus Jamey Johnson, Gordon Mote, Ronnie Rogers and Frank Myers – is set for Friday, June 17th at Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville. An acoustic concert offering fans the opportunity to see the musicians perform in the round in an intimate setting is one of four events planned for Thursday – Sunday, the 16th – 19th in Rainsville and Ft Payne.
RAINSVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

New York fund apologizes for role in Tuskegee syphilis study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — For almost 40 years starting in the 1930s, as government researchers purposely let hundreds of Black men die of syphilis in Alabama so they could study the disease, a foundation in New York covered funeral expenses for the deceased. The payments were vital to survivors of the victims in a time […]
TUSKEGEE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Med#Missing Dog#The Alabama Med Clinic#Reba#Thrivemobile#Pan Hellenic Council#Nexstar Media Inc
themadisonrecord.com

Josh Whitehead- Escapes Death, Returns To Running

MADISON- The recent Memorial Day was a grand time for remembering those who gave their lives for the United States and its freedom. The day was also a monumental celebration for Josh Whitehead and his family for their participation in the 42nd annual Cotton Row Run through the streets of downtown Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
News Break
Politics
alabamawx.com

Heat Advisories Issued for Alabama for Monday

National Weather Service offices in Huntsville, Birmingham, and Mobile have issued heat advisories for Monday afternoon. There are apparent temperatures (combining heat and humidity) at 4 p.m. Monday from the National Blend of Models:. These heat index values will be approaching and exceeding 105F in spots in the heat advisory...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Catch a wave at WildWater’s Grand Opening on June 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes. Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
CULLMAN, AL
southerntorch.com

Fyffe Main Street Welcomes New Mercantile

FYFFE, Ala.-- Fyffe’s downtown Main Street business district has been expanding over the last few years and now includes a General Store. Owner’s Steve and Leslie Sparks opened the mercantile in December 2021. The Sparks also own Sparks Realty LLC in Rainsville. The general mercantile store offers just...
FYFFE, AL
AL.com

Alabama utility asks customers to cut back due to excessive heat

The Tennessee Valley Authority will initiate voluntary curtailment throughout the week due to high temperatures. The curtailment, which starts Monday, June 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., is set through Friday because of the expected high electric demand on its system. With the voluntary curtailment, the TVA is asking customers...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy