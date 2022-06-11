ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Chamber hosts homeless discussion

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
 2 days ago

With rising costs and a lack of affordable housing options, homelessness in the Yuba-Sutter region has become a growing issue and one of the most visible and discussed topics among many in the community.

While this is an issue that affects nearly every corner of the country, the answers to and causes of homelessness are incredibly complex – everything from obvious systemic issues to the way this country handles mental health.

Over the past few months, municipalities such as Yuba City have been focused on trying to come up with solutions that not only address the issue of homelessness itself, but also how citizens want to interact with and acknowledge a segment of the population that is often looked down upon and dismissed.

On Friday, business and community leaders gathered for a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Business Connection Breakfast that sought to clear up confusion surrounding the homelessness issue and hopefully provide solutions to help mitigate its impact on the community.

Speaking at the event was a panel of local experts that deal with homelessness on a daily basis. They included John Nicoletti, with Habitat for Humanity; Rick Millhollin, executive director and service center manager for Hands of Hope; Julius Murphy, with the Salvation Army; Chaya Galicia, with Yuba County Public Health; Ymelda Mendoza-Flores, a homeless services coordinator with Sutter County Public Health; Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium; and Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker.

A point highlighted by many on the panel was the fact that anyone can become homeless. Several stressed that even those with jobs or other incomes simply cannot afford or get priced out of available and reasonable living options. While there are more affordable housing options in the works in the area, it’s still not enough to meet the growing need.

In fact, to counter the narrative that all homeless people are drug addicts that cause damage to businesses and personal property, Baker said that there was just a “very small portion” contributing to those issues.

Getting those who want help or may not know they have help available is a hurdle some panel members said is difficult to overcome.

“We work tirelessly to provide all the resources that we can possibly provide to help support them through that journey (of escaping homelessness). It’s challenging,” Mendoza-Flores said.

She said once a person is housed through efforts such as Harmony Village, 62-unit permanent supportive housing through Habitat for Humanity, getting them ready to reenter society is another key step in making sure a person doesn’t return to homelessness.

“Once they’re housed, it doesn’t end there. Oftentimes, that’s where the work begins,” Mendoza-Flores said. “Because it’s very, very scary when you think of individuals that have been chronically homeless, haven’t been stable for over a year, they’re relearning the most basic things that we all take for granted in this room. That’s where the hard work begins for them. Learning to budget, getting along with their neighbors, their landlord. We are there to navigate that relationship and hopefully with the goal of keeping them housed.”

After making their introductions, members of the panel were asked a series of questions by moderator Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, related to the homelessness issue in Yuba and Sutter counties.

The first question posed was what percentage of homeless in the region are actually from the area. A misconception that is commonly repeated on social media is that Yuba-Sutter’s homeless are coming from other cities and states.

Burke said it varies from month to month, but there are never more than 10 percent of the area’s homeless population who are from out of town.

“It’s clearly 90 percent or higher, our local (homeless population),” Burke said. “And when it is out of the area, it’s a common myth that people are coming here for services. They truly aren’t. When we have folks from out of the area, they’re coming for various reasons.”

Millhollin also made clear that what the public sees on the streets is not a true representation of people who are actually homeless or who are on the verge of homelessness.

“I always like to say that our homeless population is as diverse as our housing population,” Millhollin said. “Their situations, their issues, their disabilities, their addictions are just as wide-ranged as we have housing. You have those … vagabonds you see on the streets, but you also have a huge population that are couch surfing. … You have seniors.”

Mendoza-Flores said the region has a higher rate of homelessness compared to national averages.

“When you look at who our homeless are in our area, it’s not the 20 year old,” Mendoza-Flores said. “It’s typically, 85 percent are over 35 years old. A high percentage is 50 and over. So, it’s the elderly that are getting displaced. … They’re our residents.”

Harlan also asked the panel what is needed in the area to make a positive impact on homelessness and what is being done that works or needs to be done to get better results.

Murphy said more support and resources are needed for those that are fortunate enough to get access to affordable housing.

Burke said prevention is key, but having enough affordable housing should still be a top priority.

“Affordable housing, we are severely lacking in that area. There is no magic bullet, but it is a huge problem,” he said. “... When you hear about affordable housing projects, please do support them in your area.”

Mendoza-Flores said there also are transportation issues and limits with access to online resources that can prevent someone from getting a job to put themselves in a better position.

Galicia said priorities the county is working on include preventing homelessness, expanding housing options and creating safe and informed communities.

During a separate discussion, Nicoletti said perceptions and judgments made against homeless people can often discourage that population from attempting to better themselves, giving them a feeling as if they are not or never will be a part of the broader community.

“During the Marysville Christmas Parade last year … we decided to put some Habitat vehicles into the Marysville Christmas Parade. Cami (Thomas) decides to grab residents from Harmony Village and gives them bags of candy and says, ‘Your job is to get candy to these kids,’” Nicoletti said. “… The result was amazing and I don’t think it was expected. But for once, this group of people were not being glared at, not being judged. … Instantly they felt like they were part of the community. And so they went from being very needy, to being very needed. The community response at Harmony was powerful.”

In their attempts to seek solutions to the homelessness issue, such as a planned affordable housing development similar to Harmony Village at the Bonanza Inn and a supervised RV parking trial at the former Kmart in Yuba City, local leaders have backed down from these projects in part because of the vocal feedback from residents and business owners who don’t want these solutions near their property.

In response to this perceived NIMBYism that commonly torpedoes projects not only in Yuba-Sutter but nearly every city in the country, Burke said it was important for those that may be near these projects to reach out to their elected representatives about their concerns and work with any given jurisdiction, not against.

“Oftentimes, in the community, you’ll have folks that are concerned about this term affordable housing or low-income housing project. I’m not 100 percent sure where all that fear comes from. I think it comes from decades past of ‘the projects’ in inner cities that weren’t managed well,” Burke said. “But everything that’s proposed here locally that’s considered affordable housing is managed well by either Habitat for Humanity or Regional Housing or they partner with Hands of Hope or they have on-site services. If you’re a community member or business and there’s something being proposed in your area and you’re concerned about the effect that it’s going to have on your business, my suggestion would be to meet with your council or supervisors and instead of just opposing it saying, ‘I don’t want this here,’ ask them for the things that you would like to make it enhance your neighborhood.”

