Expect heavy traffic for the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show this weekend

ST. LOUIS – In all colors and supplies, no messes will be left lying. You are left with perfectly painted toes and fingers. Let the Mobile Manicurist stop by your home, assisted living facility, or hospital to make sure you still have beautiful nail care. It’s a great service to those who are homebound or need a pick-me-up in the hospital. Wherever you may be, the Mobile Manicurist can stop by. Make an appointment online or give them a call.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO