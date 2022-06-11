ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Expect heavy traffic for the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show this weekend

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big weekend is in store for St. Louis aviation fanatics. The...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

Cooling centers open amid dangerous temperatures

A number of cooling centers are open to the public in St. Louis City and County. Not enough Missourians to fill jobs, supply chain …. Police: Disgruntled worker vandalized Pageant, went …. Muny prepares for opening night under heat warning. Soccer camp navigating heat wave in St. Louis area. Camp...
FOX2now.com

South St. Louis shooting injures 10 and 13-year-olds

Two young people were shot in south St. Louis Sunday night. South St. Louis shooting injures 10 and 13-year-olds. Man arrested for beheading pregnant woman in Alton. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The concept of …. The Collective Thread builds St. Louis workforce …. Freedom Suits: St. Louis Circuit Courts...
FOX2now.com

The Mobile Manicurist brings her service to help those not able to leave their residence!

ST. LOUIS – In all colors and supplies, no messes will be left lying. You are left with perfectly painted toes and fingers. Let the Mobile Manicurist stop by your home, assisted living facility, or hospital to make sure you still have beautiful nail care. It’s a great service to those who are homebound or need a pick-me-up in the hospital. Wherever you may be, the Mobile Manicurist can stop by. Make an appointment online or give them a call.
FOX2now.com

Expect record-breaking heat through Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The dangerous heat in the St. Louis area is expected to last through Wednesday. Look for daily highs today, Tuesday, and Wednesday to reach 100 degrees with a top heat index of over 110 degrees during peak heating. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8:00 pm Wednesday.
FOX2now.com

The Collective Thread builds St. Louis workforce through creative and thoughtful business model

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local organization is growing the fashion industry, right here in St. Louis. The Collective Thread launched a few years ago in a small space in the Central West End, training immigrants, refugees, and others how to sew. It has since expanded to a 6,000-foot square foot operation in the city’s garment district downtown. It continues to provide only on-the-job training for a small batch, manufacturing operation. And unlike many operations, The Collective Thread managed to survive and thrive during the pandemic.
KMOV

I-170 lanes to close from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT crews will close all northbound and southbound I-170 lanes from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave. on Friday at 8 p.m. Drivers traveling southbound on I-170 will exit at St. Charles Rock Rd. and travel westbound to southbound Lindbergh, to eastbound Page Ave., and back to I-170. Drivers traveling northbound I-170 will exit at Page Ave. and travel westbound to northbound Lindbergh, to eastbound St. Charles Rock Rd., and back to I-170.
