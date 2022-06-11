I-25 on-ramp signals to be added at Woodmen, Academy, North Gate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be widening ramps and installing metering signals at three north Colorado Springs on-ramps to I-25.

The duration of the project is expected to last from June to November, 2022. Work will begin on the I-25 southbound Woodmen on-ramp on June 13, then move north to the north and southbound Academy Road on-ramps, and will finish up at the northbound North Gate on-ramp.

“CDOT completed phase I of the ramp metering signal project along I-25 in Colorado Springs in November of 2020,” explained Richard Zamora, Region 2 Transportation Director. “Ramp metering helps improve safety during peak periods of congestion by managing the number of cars merging simultaneously which helps reduce the number of collisions between through traffic and the merging vehicles. We are seeing operational improvements from the initial 12 that have been installed. We are excited to start phase II of the project this summer to better enhance safety and mobility through Colorado Springs.”

Traffic Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be some overnight closures at each ramp for the installation of lights. There will be an 11’ lane restriction.

For additional information on this project and to follow the timeline of scheduled work, go to codot.gov/projects/i25-ramp-metering-southeast-colorado

