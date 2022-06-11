ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis aldermen back measure to study making intersections safer for emergency vehicles

By Elliott Davis
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QU4wR_0g7Rn3zh00

ST. LOUIS — The full St. Louis City Board of Aldermen voted Friday to back a measure that’s being pushed by FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, was sponsored by Alderman Joe Vaccaro. It would keep the traffic signals green for emergency vehicles but red for all other traffic.

Top story: Motorcyclist jailed for St. Louis County shooting spree

Most accidents involving emergency vehicles happen at intersections.

“One hundred percent of the aldermen voted in favor of looking into putting these lights. It saves lives. This was kind of all based on your story, and that’s a fact,” said Vaccaro.

The Board of Aldermen’s new interim Board President Joe Vollmer is among those supporting the resolution.

“It makes great sense,” said Vollmer. “Having to ride in an ambulance after an accident, I can tell you that you can’t get there fast enough. Life is precious, and we need to take care of it.”

In April, FOX 2 first reported on the new system that St. Charles County implemented. County Executive Steve Ehlmann pushed the idea. First responders will have fast access thru 351 intersections in the county. The project costs $800,000, mostly federal money, and should be operational by the end of the year.

Free Trip Tuesday – Win a Baseball Heaven Staycation!

The Public Safety Division will study the measure that the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed Friday. Vaccaro said after the study, the aldermen will fashion a board bill to put the project on the path to becoming a reality.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis asked if Vaccaro expects to have Mayor Tishaura Jones’ support. He believes that he’ll likely get it when all is said and done because the intersection system is something to save lives.

St/ Louis County is also studying a similar system. County council chairwoman Rita Heard Days passed a resolution in the county to study just how it would work and how much it would cost.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
5 On Your Side

Beyond the List: Staffing issues 'scary' for St. Louis nursing homes

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis nursing homes can’t find the staff they need to safely operate. Due to staffing shortages, most residents at St. Louis long-term care facilities are not receiving the care they need. This is according to the latest data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Long Term Care Community Coalition, which published data and analysis of staffing levels at the biggest nursing homes serving the broader St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

More license plate reader cameras for Metro East

There are more license plate reader cameras coming to Metro East highways. Under a law signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this month, House Bill 4481 permits cameras along State highways in Madison, St. Clair and 20 other additional counties throughout Illinois. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the...
MADISON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Vehicles#St Charles#Intersections#Louis#Alderman#The Board Of Aldermen#Board#County
tncontentexchange.com

Revised route for MetroLink expansion is backed by Bi-State, Jones, Page

ST. LOUIS — Local leaders' preferred route for the potential MetroLink northside-southside line has shifted a bit, running along Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa Street to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters. Taulby Roach, president and CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency, is backing the new version along with Mayor Tishaura...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Food truck fee reduction fails to gain traction in Madison County

Madison County officials have yet to reach a decision on lowering fees for food trucks, with a final vote set for this Wednesday. The Finance Committee on Thursday discussed reducing the fee for mobile food service establishments by $200 from $375, but it failed for lack of a motion. County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
starvedrock.media

New path systems would connect Edwardsville for bikers, walkers

EDWARDSVILLE — A new series of trails and paths for pedestrians and bicyclists is coming into focus in Edwardsville. Officials are in the final stages of drafting a plan to create new pathways for bicyclists and pedestrians. They say the project would build on the city’s current trail system, which is used primarily for recreation, to establish an alternative transportation network for residents and visitors to get around town without using a car.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Multiple cars broken into in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for suspects accused of damaging and searching through multiple cars in South City Monday. Police say they found numerous vehicles, between the 2600 to the 3000 block of Missouri, with busted windows. Some of them were also rummaged through, according to officials.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy