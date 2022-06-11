ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

9 residents, including 5 kids, displaced following apartment fire Hampton

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Nine residents, including 5 children, were displaced following an apartment fire in Hampton Friday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Mercury Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire from the second-story apartment.

All residents were able to evacuate safely. Officials say the fire appears to be accidental.

No further information has been released.

Multiple cars of cruise passengers vandalized in Norfolk parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. — Four passengers on a recent cruise out of Norfolk have reported their cars were vandalized in a city-run parking lot while they were on their trip. A woman (who wanted to remain anonymous) was one of at least two people who reported this incident to 13News Now. She says she saw posts on Facebook about damaged cars at the Cedar Grove parking lot, where she paid $90 to park for the week while on the cruise ship.
WATCH: Spirit of Norfolk towed to new location

In the early morning hours Sunday, what's left of the Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location. Fort Monroe’s North Beach curfew hurts local business. Virginia Beach man gets 15 years for striking woman …. Fire at vacant Portsmouth house was intentionally …. Woman injured in shooting...
