ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Stewart scores 32, leads Storm past Wings 89-88

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g7Rmh3b00

Brianna Stewart scored 32 points, making two free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining, and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 89-88 on Friday night.

Stewart, who leads the league with a 20.2-point scoring average, made 12 of 22 shots with three 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds for Seattle (7-5). The Storm picked up their first road win in their third try this season. Jewell Loyd also hit three 3s, scoring 18 with five assists. Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and two blocks.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 23 points and six assists to pace Dallas (6-6), which fell to 1-3 at home. Isabelle Harrison scored 19 and grabbed six rebounds. Allisha Gray added 12 points.

Dallas rookie center Awak Kuier became the first player to dunk this season, stealing the ball at half-court and finishing at the 4:09 mark to get the Wings to 16-10.

Dallas trailed 66-59 heading into the final quarter, but battled back to grab a 74-73 lead on Ogunbowale's basket with 5:18 left. Stewart's three-point play with 40.7 seconds left put the Storm up 86-85.

Ogunbowale's three-point play with 12.9 seconds to go gave the Wings their last lead. Stewart followed with her free throws and Ogunbowale missed a 3-pointer on the game's final shot.

———

More AP women’s basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with monster triple-double for Liberty vs. Sky

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu had a game to remember on Sunday after she exploded for a monster triple-double against the Chicago Sky. It was Ionescu’s second career triple-double, and it made quite the history with the way she achieved the feat. The Liberty guard actually needed just three quarters to record the trip-dub, becoming the first-ever WNBA player to do so. She had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists at the end of the third–with a rebound before the buzzer sealing the record for her.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
The Spun

WNBA World Reacts To Sabrina Ionescu's Game Sunday

Sabrina Ionescu continues to make impressive strides in year three. And on Sunday, the New York Liberty's star guard made some history, becoming the first ever WNBA player to drop a triple-double in three quarters. Fans of The W reacted to Ionescu's incredible game on social media. "This the WNBA's...
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports

EDD leads Mystics in All-Star voting returns, Atkins surprisingly absent

Playing her first full season since 2019, Elena Delle Donne is leading the way for the Mystics on the court and the team in the fan vote for the WNBA All-Star starters. On Friday, the WNBA announced the first voting returns of the year with Delle Done in fifth place overall along with rookie Shakira Austin and Natasha Cloud among the top 30 voting recipients.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allisha Gray
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Isabelle Harrison
ABC News

ABC News

693K+
Followers
159K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy