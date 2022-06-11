ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Marysville seeking input for business development grants

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
 2 days ago

The city of Marysville said it is looking to propose a grant program that will benefit Marysville businesses to the Marysville a Council as part of the city’s annual budgeting process.

According to a release, the city has plans to earmark $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Funds to provide economic relief to Marysville businesses. To achieve this goal, the city wants “input from the Marysville business community to steer the development of this grant program to determine how grant funds will be allocated. Some examples of how the funding could be spent are storefront beautification and façade improvement projects, marketing and technology,” the city said in a statement.

Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores said the money will provide an opportunity for area businesses to expand and succeed.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Flores said. “The American Rescue Plan Funding creates a great opportunity for our businesses to grow and thrive as we make meaningful improvements in Marysville.”

In order to gather input, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Marysville, will host a roundtable discussion on the topic on June 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Marysville City Hall, located at 526 C St. in Marysville.

“The Marysville business community is encouraged to attend and to bring ideas for consideration,” the city said.

FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Community Policy