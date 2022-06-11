Marysville seeking input for business development grants

The city of Marysville said it is looking to propose a grant program that will benefit Marysville businesses to the Marysville a Council as part of the city’s annual budgeting process.

According to a release, the city has plans to earmark $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Funds to provide economic relief to Marysville businesses. To achieve this goal, the city wants “input from the Marysville business community to steer the development of this grant program to determine how grant funds will be allocated. Some examples of how the funding could be spent are storefront beautification and façade improvement projects, marketing and technology,” the city said in a statement.

Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores said the money will provide an opportunity for area businesses to expand and succeed.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Flores said. “The American Rescue Plan Funding creates a great opportunity for our businesses to grow and thrive as we make meaningful improvements in Marysville.”

In order to gather input, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Marysville, will host a roundtable discussion on the topic on June 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Marysville City Hall, located at 526 C St. in Marysville.

“The Marysville business community is encouraged to attend and to bring ideas for consideration,” the city said.