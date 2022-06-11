The Office actor David Koechner caught 'drunk driving' AGAIN... two months after being 'charged with DUI hit-and-run' over New Year's Eve arrest

The global investment bank reportedly fired its media and info services director after the man was filmed attacking waiters and restaurant owner because they refused to let him use the bathroom after he stumbled in drunk in the middle of the night. The video was shared on social media by the restaurant owner’s daughter, who said that her mother suffered back pain after being pushed by the director. The owner’s daughter shared the video on her social media profile with the following caption: “My parents work 7 days a week and they haven’t taken a vacation in 6 years. When the cops came they just talked to the guy and walked away. Our waiter’s forehead was bleeding after the guy hit his head. He grabbed my moms phone to break it and he didn’t get charged for anything.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO