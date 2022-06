Residents have described what it has been like “living in the shadow” of Grenfell Tower five years on.Members of the community in North Kensington, west London, spoke of how the fire “seems like it was last night”, with the tower a constant reminder of the trauma they have suffered.The June 2017 disaster, which caused the deaths of 72 people, left the 67 metre-tall building dilapidated and charred.Authorities took four months to cover the block in a protective wrap with green hearts and the message: “Forever in our hearts.”Five years since the fire, no decision has been made about the future...

