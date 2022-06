Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.

