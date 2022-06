Get ready Downtown Rochester, the purr-fect business addition is being added right in the hustle and bustle of East Avenue that will feature some very cute, very small furry friends. Rochester couple John Denman and Suzanne Peters have had their minds set on opening a cat café for years, and now just two years later their dreams are finally coming true as they are getting ready to open for a soft launch on June 15 for their ‘Pawistive Cat Café’ at 120 East Avenue.

