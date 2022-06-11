ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

West Virginia man faces 25 charges in fatal workplace shooting inside Maryland manufacturing plant

WUSA9
WUSA9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: Police say the photo of the suspect is an older mugshot, not a current booking photo. A West Virginia man is officially charged with the fatal workplace shooting that claimed three lives at a manufacturing plant in Maryland. Joe Louis Esquivel, a 23-year-old man from...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 2

Related
WUSA9

New details emerge in deadly Smithsburg manufacturing plant shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. — Joe Louis Esquivel came into work as usual on Thursday, June 9. He was working as a machinist at Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg, Maryland, and was described as a relatively quiet person at work. The 23-year-old had been late to the plant a few times recently, but that week, he had started coming in on time again.
SMITHSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Hedgesville, WV
City
Washington, WV
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
State
West Virginia State
City
Columbia, MD
theriver953.com

Hedgesville man arrested for murder of 3 coworkers

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police announced the arrest of a Hedgesville resident for the murder of 3 coworkers. Joe Louis Esquivel faces 25 charges including 3 counts of murder in the first degree, 2 counts of attempted murder and more. The 23 year old Esquivel...
HEDGESVILLE, WV
CBS Baltimore

Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills 93-Year-Old Man In Western Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 93-year-old man in western Maryland on Sunday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on US Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland, around 12:20 p.m., police said. Investigators believe that 93-year-old Harry France of Friendsville, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he crossed into the southbound lanes and side-swiped a 2016 Chevy Trax.  France then drove directly toward a 2021 Ford F350 pickup truck and hit it head-on, according to authorities. France was declared dead at the site of the collision.  The occupants of the truck were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.  No one in the Chevy Trax was injured during the incident. Route 219 was closed until about 4 p.m. following the crash, according to authorities. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
ACCIDENT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Manufacturing Plant#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine Inc
WUSA9

Couple arrested for attacking senior citizen, police say

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County Police have arrested two people they say recently assaulted a senior citizen, who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators arrested 25-year-old Julias Wright and 44-year-old Christina Felder for the June 2 attack. Around 7:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road,...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
CBS Baltimore

Western Maryland Residents Hold Candlelight Vigil To Honor Victims Of Smithsburg Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Western Maryland community held a candlelight vigil on Saturday in honor of the people who were shot and killed while at work earlier this week. Now, the suspect, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, faces more than two dozen charges, including first- and second-degree murder. He is being held without bond. The vigil was held at Lions Community Park in Smithsburg, Maryland. Its aim was to help heal a community still in shock that gun violence has come to its doorstep. A solemn rehearsal here in Smithsburg for a vigil that’s set to start at 8 p.m. 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey31-year-old...
SMITHSBURG, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

One male is dead, and another in the hospital, after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. D.C. Police say it happened right after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Savannah Street — a block away from the Congress Heights Metro Station. Both people were shot in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Couple arrested in connection with 'brutal assault' on 80-year-old man

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a "brutal assault" on an 80-year-old man in Beltsville that was captured on surveillance video, according to Prince George's County Police. The suspects are 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington and 44-year-old Christina Felder...
BELTSVILLE, MD
wach.com

Police release photos of 2 gunmen connected to Maryland mall shooting; Reward offered

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Maryland released surveillance photos Saturday of two men, who they believe shot three people at a mall the previous day. The Prince George’s County Police Department shared the images on Twitter. "Investigators located surveillance video which shows as the two suspects...
loudounnow.com

Former Deputy Sentenced in Online Solicitation Case

The former Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with soliciting a minor was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation during which he is to be banned from social media and the internet. Dustin Amos, 34, of Herndon, was indicted by a grand jury in February on two...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy