ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wind Surge blanks Arkansas Travelers; Williams gets slam

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WICHITA - The Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-0 on Friday night behind a stellar start on the mound from Louie Varland and an eighth-inning grand slam from Chris Williams. The shutout is the third of the season for the Wind Surge. Wind Surge starter Louie Varland had...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Coach Heron O'Neal Show at AJ's in the Alley with video coverage on Salina Post, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. MRN Nascar Live, 8 a.m. Salina Liberty vs Billings Outlaws at Tony's Pizza Event Center,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Day 1: Kansas wheat harvest report

The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Juneteenth activities begin Friday

A variety of activities are scheduled for the 2022 Salina Juneteenth Celebration. Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in the United States since 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to enslaved people that the Civil War was over and slavery had been abolished under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation that was issued more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, according to information on salinajuneteenth.org.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
Salina Post

Salina's Mayorga graduates from Nebraska Wesleyan

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Wesleyan University conferred degrees to nearly 400 students at its 133rd. commencement ceremony on May 7. J. Robert Duncan, past president of Duncan Aviation, delivered the commencement address. Duncan is an accomplished businessman, art collector and civic leader. Duncan is a past Nebraska Wesleyan Board of Governor and recently received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
LINCOLN, NE
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo is hiring for multiple positions

Rolling Hills Zoo is hiring for all three positions;. Rolling Hills Zoo has openings on their event team! These are part-time/as needed positions that would help with events in the conference center as well as in the zoo. Duties include but are not limited to:. · Bartending – bartending experience...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over racist sweater

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in one of the harshest penalties yet over racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city’s SWAT team members.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Emerson Hancock
Salina Post

Miles on Campbellsville University's spring Dean's List

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - The academic honors' dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester has been announced by Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs. Students named to Campbellsville University's Dean's List for spring 2022 include Breanna Miles, of Chapman. The academic honors' list recognizes students who...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
Salina Post

Single-vehicle rollover west of Salina injures Wichita woman

A Wichita woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident west of Salina early Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Destiney McPhaul, 24, of Wichita, was westbound on Kansas Highway 140 when the car went into the ditch and rolled. The wreck occurred approximately 0.2 of a mile east of S. Burma Road.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson to retire

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson has announced that he will retire this fall. A news release from the City of Salina noted that Nelson would be retiring from law enforcement and that his last day would be Sept. 2. In a news release from the Salina Police Department, Nelson said,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Wind advisory issued for Lincoln, Ellsworth counties

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for the following counties in our area. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas League#The Surge#The Arkansas Travelers#Windsurge Com
Salina Post

It's a party! Thousands in Oakdale Park for Smoky Hill River Festival

The epic arts party that is Salina's Smoky Hill River Festival is well underway. Thousands of people flocked to Oakdale Park Saturday for the second full day of festivities. Shade was at a premium as the temperature soared into the 90s. With the humidity-laden air, the heat index was expected to break into triple digits, with the same forecast for Sunday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man faces requested weapon, endangering child charges

A local man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, after a traffic stop late Friday afternoon in central Salina. An officer on patrol saw Logan Bell, 31, of Salina, driving a black Ford Taurus near the intersection of S. Ninth...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Police Dept. Crisis Negotiations team in negotiator's challenge

On 6/2/2022, the Salina Police Department Crisis Negotiations (CNT) Team participated in the 11th Annual Crisis Negotiator’s Challenge in Columbia, Missouri. This training is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Crisis Negotiators. The CNT participated in the 8-hour event in an independently graded, scenario-driven activity. The scenario was based on a true-life event where CNT skills were tested, and resulted in a successful peaceful resolution after hours of negotiations. The CNT team composition, for this training, was Primary Negotiator - Sergeant Scott Hogeland; Coach/Secondary - Officer Chris Venables; Boards/Intelligence Officer - Sergeant Tim Brown, and Administrative Officer - Detective Randy Constantino, and Lieutenant Dave Villanueva as the Team Leader.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Post

Salina police investigating attempted coin machine theft

The coin machine at a central Salina laundromat was damaged when someone tried to break into it, and now police are trying to determine who that someone is. Police were sent to the Speedy Wash, 514 E. Iron Avenue, at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday for the report of someone trying to break into the coin machine and possibly an ATM, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy