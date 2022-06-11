ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Austin: U.S. ‘determined’ to keep Taiwan's status quo

By Stuart Lau
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wZBm_0g7Rhp3E00
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a press conference on February 19, 2022 in Vilnius, Lithuania. | Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday Washington is "determined" to uphold the status quo of Taiwan, vowing to beef up the island's self-defense capabilities amid an increase in "provocative and destabilizing" moves by Beijing.

"We will continue to fulfill our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act," Austin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a major forum on Asian security. "And that includes assisting Taiwan and maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability. And that means maintaining our own capacity to resist any use of force, or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people of Taiwan."

"So our policy hasn't changed,” he added. “But unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be true for the PRC. ... We've witnessed a steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan. And that includes PLA aircraft flying near Taiwan in record numbers in recent months, and nearly on a daily basis."

In a simultaneous attempt to calm tension, however, Austin also categorically rejected the notion of Taiwan independence, adding: "We do not seek confrontation or conflict."



His speech comes a day after his meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, where Beijing doubled down on its rhetoric on Taiwan.

In the bilateral meeting, Wei told Austin that the Chinese military "will not hesitate to fight if anyone dares secedes Taiwan" from China, according to a spokesman for the Chinese defense ministry.

The strong reaction from Beijing is seen by Western officials at the Singapore meeting as a response to President Joe Biden's recent pledge to defend Taiwan militarily should China invade the self-ruling democratic island.

A senior Chinese official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he agreed with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, who this week described U.S.-China relations as hitting the " lowest moment " since 1972.

Taiwan has become a major focal point in the conference, with the Russian war on Ukraine adding to the uncertainty about the security situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Austin alluded to the comparability between the two regions. "Do rules matter? Does sovereignty matter? Does the system that we have built together matter?" Austin said. "I'm here because the rules-based international order matters just as much in the Indo-Pacific as it does in Europe."

"That's especially important as the PRC [People's Republic of China] adopts a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims," he said.

Austin also highlighted the Chinese military's targeting of Australian aircraft over recent months, with a recent incident "seriously endangering everyone on board."

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Relations Act#Ukraine#Defense#Shangri La Dialogue#Asian#Pla#Chinese
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

America Should Think Twice Before Fighting a War Over Taiwan

While the seizure of Taiwan would be devastating on humanitarian grounds, it would not cause a regional crisis or whet a Chinese appetite for further conquest. China may be a carbonated bottle, and Taiwan may be its cork, but these metaphors are often misconstrued to mean that an autonomous Taiwan is the sole barrier holding back Chinese conquest and world order revision. This misinterpretation, however, has inflated the importance of defending Taiwan. However, carrying the logic of this metaphor through to its natural end will help the United States more clearly assess the geostrategic implications of Taiwan’s possible annexation.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
13K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy