Florida State

DeSantis committee tops $8.85M while Crist widens fundraising lead over Fried

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised $8.853 million in May and had about $105 million on hand as he runs for a second term, according to a finance report posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website. The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis received...

Sabatini Lies About Trump, GOP Opponent Mills for Political Gain (VIDEO)

The Republican congressional primary race in Florida’s 7th District between combat veteran Cory Mills and Rep. Anthony Sabatini has turned nasty. Over the past several months, the tension between these two candidates has been boiling over with both men taking subtle, veiled jabs at one another at local Republican club events, but at the recent Volusia County Republican meeting, Rep. Sabatini felt it was time to call out Mills, even if it meant lying about his opponent.
Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Pulse victims

ORLANDO, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a proclamation ordering flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff on Sunday to commemorate the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016. Sunday marks six years since the terror attack that claimed 49 lives at the club on Orange Ave....
Orlando lawmaker calls for early suspension of Florida gas tax

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, referred to as for an instantaneous moratorium on the Florida gas tax Friday, calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to take motion and supply “immediate fuel price relief” for Florida residents. DeSantis signed a tax invoice in May that might put...
Special session on gun issues rejected by Republican majority in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE -- Democratic lawmakers fell well short Friday of getting enough votes to force a special legislative session on gun violence. Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a formal poll on holding the session, with all of them voting against the idea. Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a special session. "We felt as if what we're asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation," House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said during a conference call. "Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears." Democrats used a legal procedure to spur the poll, and lawmakers had until 3 p.m. Friday to cast votes. Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate. Calling a special session would have required support from 60 percent of the overall members of the House and the Senate. Democrats wanted lawmakers to address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
US federal judge finds Florida state court violated right to timely access court documents – JURIST

A US federal judge Friday discovered that a Florida state court violated Courthouse News Services’ First Amendment right to “timely access court documents.”. Courthouse News Services alleged that almost all civil complaints are unavailable to the general public the day they’re filed in Broward County Circuit Court. The news service argued that these delays in accessing court documents “seriously hamper Plaintiff’s ability to report on lawsuits in Broward County,” invoking the First Amendment right to free press and free speech.
Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
