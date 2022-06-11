ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Louis Sebastian Kakuk

By Obituaries
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Louis Sebastian Kakuk, age 91, a resident of the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at this residence. Louis was born on August 16, 1930, in Two Rivers, son of the late Louis A. and Magdalen (Mandek) Kakuk. After his mother died when he was five-years...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Two Missing Green Bay Girls Located Safe

The search for two Green Bay girls ended with them being reunited with their parents. The Green Bay Police Department reported the girls missing on Saturday, noting they were last seen in the area of St. George and Harvey Streets. Both girls were also noted as being non-verbal, making the...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library to Welcome Oneida Nation Museum Next Week

The following article was submitted by Kirsten Smith, a Youth Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. Don’t miss this special program at Manitowoc Public Library!. After many false starts, Summer has finally made its return to the Lakeshore and with it arrives Manitowoc Public Library’s Summer Reading Program....
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Man Sentenced To 10+ Years In Prison For Robbing Bank

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for a Wauwatosa bank. Witnesses say Christopher Crittendon was holding a gun in his hand six years ago when he jumped over a counter inside the North Shore Bank and held that gun to a teller’s head.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Nabbed for his 4th OWI in Manitowoc

A crash in Manitowoc over the weekend resulted in a man being arrested for driving drunk. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South 18th Street at around 8:00 p.m. Saturday after a citizen reported that his car was struck by another vehicle. When they arrived, the officers found that the suspect vehicle had been driven over the curb, onto the terrace, and past the sidewalk before coming to rest.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Mishicot, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
seehafernews.com

Pro-Gun Reform Advocates March in Green Bay

A group of people in Green Bay made their voices heard over the weekend. The group of around 50 people marched in downtown Green Bay as they spoke about the need for gun reform. The topic has once again been brought to the forefront of the nation’s mind following the...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Shed Catches Fire in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima

Flames were bursting through the roof of a barn in rural Sheboygan County over the weekend. The County Emergency Communications Center was informed of the blaze at around 8:30 Saturday evening, and crews arrived to find the 20 by 30-foot structure on Horace Mann Road completely engulfed. No animals or...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Felician Village and Shoreline Credit Union to Host Classic Car Show

Felician Village and Shoreline Hometown Credit Union will be hosting a classic car show later this month. The show will be held at The Gardens at Felician Village, located at 1700 South 18th Street in Manitowoc from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday June 23rd. There will of course be...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Branch of NAMI Ready to Host Their Golf Outing This Weekend

‘Tis the season for golf outing fundraisers. There is an outing this Saturday at Autumn Ridge Golf Course just outside of Valders. The Manitowoc Branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is raising money to help with their fight against suicide and mental health struggles. The clubs will begin...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Point#The Manitowoc Company#Tx
seehafernews.com

Electric Parade Lights Up Brillion

After a two-year interruption during the coronavirus pandemic, the Brillion Optimist Club’s annual Electric Parade lit up the sky Friday. Floats and bands passed in front of the crowds down Main Street shortly after sunset. All were covered in lights and prizes were offered for the most creative approaches.
BRILLION, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Looking into a Major Fight Caught on Camera

There was a major fight caught on camera over the weekend, and the Green Bay Police Department is investigating. The fight happened in the 1200 block of East Mason Street Sunday morning, and officers were called to the scene at around 3:00 a.m. A video of the fight has surfaced,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The Green Bay Police Department recently played hero for a stuck doe. Click here to see what happened. – Attention want-to-be thespians, the Capitol Civic Center is offering adult classes this summer. Click here to learn more about their “Second Chance Theater Camp”. – A major event...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Golf Ball-Sized Hail Does Damage In Oconomowoc

People living in Oconomowoc spent the weekend cleaning up and assessing the damage after tons of hail was dumped on the city during a storm. Witnesses say some of the hail was golf ball-sized. Vehicles parked outside suffered dents and broken glass. The hail also destroyed some gardens and flowers...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County SaberCats Dominate Chicago Chaos

On a drizzly day in Howards Grove, the Sheboygan County SaberCats had little trouble with the visiting Chicago Chaos. The Cats beat the Chaos 43-6 at Lakeland University. The defense started strong with a three and out, which the offense followed with a 36-yard pass from Tyler Manning to Ashon Anderson.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Raheim S. Flanagan, 49, Manitowoc, aggravated battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on 7/22/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC ; 9) Perform 100 hours of community service work; 10) Pay restitution of $40,000.00 to Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for one (1) year. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant has 11 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Utah & Virginia Runners Win HFM Marathon Sunday

Almost ideal running conditions greeted runners Sunday morning for the 10th Holy Family Memorial Maritime Marathon in front of the UW Green Bay Manitowoc campus. The male winner was Steve Kindred of Kaysville, Utah in a time of 2:48:48.2 seconds. Nicole Terry of Arlington, Virginia was the top female finisher...
KAYSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy