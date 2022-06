State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. on May 20 along Route 443 in Pine Grove Township. Troopers said Michael A. McCall, 32, of Pottsville, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 truck eastbound and going too fast for conditions when he attempted to brake as a vehicle was turning in front of him. He lost control of the vehicle which left the road and sideswiped a utility pole and then struck road signs, where it came to rest.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO