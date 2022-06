BOSTON -- The Celtics needed to come out strong Monday night to start Game 5 of the NBA Finals after blowing Game 4 last Friday. They did not, however, come out strong to start Game 5..The Celtics missed a ton of shots to start their Finals tilt against the Warriors in San Francisco. They missed layups. They missed free throws. Most notably, they missed threes. A lot of threes.Boston started Game 5 by going 0-for-12 from three-point range, the most missed threes to start a Finals game over the last 25 years, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Rough.The Celtics didn't make...

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO