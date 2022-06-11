ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Richard Alan Matson

By Now Habersham
 2 days ago

Richard Alan Matson, age 70, of Baldwin formerly Buford, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. Born in Atlanta on November 18, 1951, Mr. Matson was the son of the late Robert Pierce Matson and Mary Alice Biggs Parker. He worked in the grocery business and in food distribution during his career,...

Gaines Lewis “Bud” Waldon

Gaines Lewis “Bud” Waldon, age 89, of Alto, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Born on August 15, 1932 in Gainesville, a son of the late Rev. Lee Waldon and Clara Mae Vinson Waldon. Mr. Waldon was a United States Army Veteran having proudly served his country as an artillery man. In 1973, he and his brother Tony established W & W Body Shop. They ran the shop together for 39 years until Bud’s retirement. Mr. Waldon attended Alto Congregational Holiness Church for 75 years where he was a member and served as a deacon. He also served the Lord by singing in the “Bud Waldon Singers” group and having a giving spirit. Mr. Waldon enjoyed working in the yard, walking, singing and building street rods. Bud was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
ALTO, GA
Thomas Walter “Tommy” Sheffield

Thomas Walter “Tommy” Sheffield, age 91 of Gainesville, entered heaven peacefully at his residence Sunday, June 12, 2022, with his wife, Joan by his side. Complete arrangements will be announced soon. Please share online condolences & memories with the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward’s Funeral Home is honored to...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Hubert Lovell

Hubert Lovell, age 92, of Clarkesville, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Habersham County public budget hearing set for June 20

The Habersham County Commission will hold a public hearing on the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 20. Commissioners are expected to adopt the budget at their regularly scheduled meeting after the hearing. Anyone who wants to review the proposed spending measure before...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
View ballot in Habersham’s Democratic runoff

Habersham County voters who are eligible to vote in the upcoming June 21 runoff may now review the ballot before heading to the polls. County election supervisor, Laurel Ellison, released a sample ballot on Saturday, ahead of the start of early voting on Monday, June 13. VIEW SAMPLE BALLOT Habersham...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

