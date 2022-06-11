Richard Alan Matson

Gaines Lewis “Bud” Waldon, age 89, of Alto, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Born on August 15, 1932 in Gainesville, a son of the late Rev. Lee Waldon and Clara Mae Vinson Waldon. Mr. Waldon was a United States Army Veteran having proudly served his country as an artillery man. In 1973, he and his brother Tony established W & W Body Shop. They ran the shop together for 39 years until Bud’s retirement. Mr. Waldon attended Alto Congregational Holiness Church for 75 years where he was a member and served as a deacon. He also served the Lord by singing in the “Bud Waldon Singers” group and having a giving spirit. Mr. Waldon enjoyed working in the yard, walking, singing and building street rods. Bud was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

ALTO, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO