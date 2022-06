Competing on the national stage and winning Olympic medals is just what a couple of Coast Special Olympians did recently at the USA Games in Orlando, Fla. The heat was brutal today! We're only cooling down into the upper 70s by Tuesday morning. It's going to stay very hot and humid this week with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will likley be over 100 during the afternoon. Some hit or miss showers and storms are possible this week, too. Here's the latest forecast.

BILOXI, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO