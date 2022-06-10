ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the top contenders for Ironman Des Moines

By Lance Bergeson, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

Winning a fourth Ironman North American Championship would be extra special for Matt Hanson.

A victory in Sunday's race in Des Moines would come in his adopted state of Iowa, where Hanson graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in education from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. Hanson also served as a faculty member at the university before embarking on a full-time professional triathlon career and moving to Colorado less than two years ago.

A victory would come before family and friends in attendance, and with his wife and sister also competing in the triathlon.

"I am definitely excited to race Des Moines," the 37-year-old Hanson said. "It's great to see the race back in Iowa. Obviously Hy-Vee (Triathlon) was a huge race. That kind of faded away and it's great to see another high-profile race come in and take that place again."

A former Iowa resident could take the win in the women's professional competition. Lesley Smith, a native of Iowa City, is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Chattanooga 70.3 race. Smith's forte, like Hanson, is on the run and she covered the half marathon 21 seconds faster than the American winner, Jackie Hering, in Tennessee. Smith, 39, will have a large contingent to cheer her on and will wear bib 28 as the third-highest female. The Boulder, Colo., resident is ranked 59th by the PTO.

American Skye Moench comes in as the women's favorite, though. The 33-year-old finished fourth her last time out, at the Ironman World Championships in St. George, Utah, on May 7. Moench is looking for her first win since taking Ironman Chattanooga in September of last year. Moench is ranked seventh in the PTO rankings.

Wearing bib 27 will be American Kelly Fillnow, who is ranked 82nd by the PTO. Fillnow took seventh at the Chattanooga 70.3 race on May 22 and was 15th at St. George on May 7.

Leanne Fanoy of the United Arab Emirates has raced just once in 2022, finishing fourth at Ironman 70.3 in Dubai on March 5. Fanoy is ranked 71st by the PTO and will wear bib 30.

Canada's Jen Annett also has competed once in 2022, taking a fifth place at Ironman Texas on April 23. Annett is ranked 90th by the PTO and will wear bib 31.

Jessica Smith had to withdraw after coming down with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The resident of Clive who moved from California to Iowa in 2019 was 10th in the Ironman 70.3 Des Moines event a year ago.

As for the men's race, Hanson will wear the No. 1 bib as the prerace favorite, but he is wary of several rivals who could pull out an insurmountable gap during the 112-mile bike leg that goes to Winterset and back. Sweden's Jesper Svensson, who will wear the No. 3 bib, is ranked 17th in the swim by the Professional Triathletes Organisation. Frequent Hanson training partner Tim O'Donnell has returned to racing after suffering a heart attack while racing at Challenge Miami in 2021. His left anterior artery was 80% blocked at the time.

"I train a lot with Tim O'Donnell and I absolutely wouldn't count him out," Hanson said. "He is definitely in a great place overall training-wise. Jesper as well. He's going to be trying to get off the front early on. He's a really good swimmer and a strong cyclist."

Hanson sees a potential scenario where O'Donnell and Svensson pair up after the 2.4-mile swim to try to put distance between themselves and Hanson. They know Hanson is one of the best in the world in the 26.2-mile run off the bike. He owns the fastest time ever for a marathon off the bike: a 2:34:40 at Ironman Texas in 2018.

"Those two could work together on the bike and try to hold everyone off," Hanson said. "I definitely anticipate I will have some work to do on the run. That's all right. I think I've got the run legs to do it."

Hanson finished second his last time out at Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga in Tennessee, which also served as the North American Championships. O'Donnell was sixth, 4:47 behind Hanson, on May 22.

The race lost a big name when Australian Cameron Wurf, expected to wear bib No. 2, withdrew this week.

"There's probably six, seven guys on the start list who could be considered in contention for the win," Hanson said. "Having bib No. 1 is definitely an honor, but it means nothing once the race starts. You have to go out and prove it."

Hanson is 19th overall in the PTO rankings, with Svensson 27th. O'Donnell is listed at 62nd. Argentina's Luciano Taccone, who will wear bib No. 5, is ranked 70th. American Trevor Foley, with bib No. 4, is ranked No. 71.

Hanson welcomed warm weather as preparation for the Ironman World Championships in Kona in October. He will get his wish. Weather is expected to be in the 80s Sunday, though the pros start in much cooler temperatures at 5:30 a.m.

"Definitely one of the reasons I decided to do this race, in part, (is) to get another opportunity to do a run-through with my nutrition plan for a warmer and humid race," Hansson said. "I'm all for it being a little bit hotter even if it hurts the overall performance. It's another opportunity to test out what I want to do for Kona, which obviously is where all of my major goals in the sport lie."

Two other Iowa natives are slated to compete in the men's professional race. Former Johnston High and Iowa Central Community College athlete Tyson Wieland makes his Ironman debut. The Des Moines resident finished 16th overall in the Ironman 70.3 Des Moines event a year ago after passing nine runners during the final 13.1-mile run. He wears bib No. 17.

Carson Christen is a former Cedar Rapids Washington and Luther College swimmer who owns a triathlon coaching business in Taiwan. Christen tuned up for this race by winning the Pigman Triathlon sprint title in Palo last Sunday by 3:20.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here are the top contenders for Ironman Des Moines

