7 people taken to hospital during UC Davis commencement ceremony

 2 days ago

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The UC Davis Fire Department said seven people were taken to area hospitals during the university’s commencement ceremony on Friday.

The university also ended graduation ceremonies early Friday due to the high temperatures.

UC Davis said the UC Davis Fire Department, Fire Prevention Services, and Environmental Health and Safety “urged” the school to take action for health and public safety concerns.

High heat can cause unexpected medical issues

According to UC Davis, its fire department received 36 calls for service during the ceremony, which were mostly heat-related.

“The calls also included a two-vehicle accident, a fall and a rolled ankle,” UC Davis said.

Friday was forecasted to be 105 degrees. The National Weather Service put out an excessive heat warning for the Valley and a heat advisory for the Delta and Foothills for Friday from 11 a.m. to Saturday at 11 p.m.

According to the FOX40 weather team, there will again be triple-digit temperatures Saturday, but it will be slightly cooler than Friday.

UC Davis reschedules graduation due to heat

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to recent extreme heat, UC Davis has adjusted their graduation ceremonies to keep graduates and their guests safe, according to a recent update from the university. Student’s began crossing the stage at 7:30 a.m. at the UC Davis Health Stadium with hopes of getting every student across before the afternoon […]
